If the latest reports are true, the Canon EOS R5 Mark II could possess resolution in the 60MP range – which would directly challenge Sony and Leica for the highest resolution full frame camera crown.

In addition, the Canon EOS R5 Mark II will apparently shoot at 8K 60p (putting it in the same territory as the Nikon Z8 and Z9) with a further rumor that it could even hit 8K 180p. While the latter seems a little on the wishful thinking side to us, so did the early leaks that the original Canon EOS R5 would be an 8K machine – so who knows?

It has long been reported that Canon has been developing a high-resolution EOS R camera, often cited as the EOS RS or R5S (to mimic the nomenclature of the high-resolution DSLR, the Canon EOS 5DS).

If indeed the R5 Mark II does break the 60MP barrier, that puts it in the same category as the 61MP Sony A7R V and Sigma fp L (which are currently the highest resolution full frame cameras on the market) and 60MP Leica M11.

"Through some industry people, we have found out that it is very likely that the EOS R5 Mark II will get a resolution bump to 60mp, which seems to be a resolution embraced by other brands already," says The Camera Insider. Reports suggest that the camera is already in the hands of the usual early testers as Canon works to refine the camera."

The outlet also adds that the R5's much-maligned overheating issues are being tackled.

"One of the bigger issues for some shooters with the original EOS R5 was overheating in certain shooting situations. You’ll be glad to hear that Canon has developed better cooling for the successor. No word whether or not it will have active cooling, but we don’t think there is any space inside the current form factor for a fan."

Regarding that 8K 180p shooting, this comes from Canon Rumors: "Additionally. we have been told that Canon is testing 8K/180p for the EOS R5 Mark II. There was no word whether that was external or some sort of internal option with cropping. This information may be related to other Canon products and was mistaken for the EOS R5 Mark II. We just thought we'd put it out there.

With Nikon finding enormous success with the Z8 and Z9, the gauntlet has truly been thrown down for Canon to return technological fire. If even half of these rumors are true, it's going to be a very interesting battle indeed.

