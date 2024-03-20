Logitech joins Panasonic and OM System, launches 4K creator camera

By James Artaius
published

Panasonic and OM System get another Micro Four Thirds teammate, as Logitech launches the Mevo Core creator camera

Animation of three Logitech Mevo Core camera bodies
(Image credit: Logitech)

Peripheral specialist Logitech, better known for making some of the best webcams, has just entered the traditional camera space with the new Mevo Core – an interchangeable lens Micro Four Thirds camera.

Logitech stands shoulder to shoulder with other members of the Micro Four Thirds (MFT) standard, including founder members Panasonic and OM System (formerly Olympus), as well as powerhouses such as DJI, Blackmagic and Leica

A truly tiny 4K box camera, the Logitech Mevo Core bears a passing resemblance to the Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2 and Yongnuo YN433 – but feels like a much more coherent proposition for general consumers, as you might expect from a company whose computing ecosystem includes some of the best keyboards and best mice

It proposes a single or multi-camera streaming solution for Facebook, YouTube, X / Twitter, Sideline, Gamechanger, LinkedIn, Vimeo, RTMP and NDI HX, and also acts as a video conferencing webcam for Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Streamlabs, MimoLive and Mmhmm.

The Mevo Core packs an 8.3MP image sensor wired for 30p recording and streaming in 4K, FullHD (1080p) and HD (720p), as well as 30p streaming in SD (480p or 360p). Video is captured in 16:9, using H.264 and HEVC codecs. 

Its integrated WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 enables it to seamlessly communicate with other Cores or other members of the Mevo family (Start, Plus and Go) for wireless multi-camera streaming. The Mevo Multicam app enables you to control aspects such as exposure, focus, audio mixing and optical zoom.

(Image credit: Mevo)

Yes, optical zoom. The Mevo Core supports three electronic zoom lenses that can all be controlled from the app to provide dynamic push-ins and pull-outs: the Olympus M.Zuiko 14-42mm EZ pancake, Panasonic Lumix 14-42mm PZ and Panasonic Lumix 45-175mm PZ.

Curiously, Logitech has only certified four lenses that "have been tested for optimal performance with Mevo Core", the fourth being the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN | C. Of course, you can use any of the best Micro Four Thirds lenses with the camera – though obviously dumb lenses and manual focus lenses won't be remotely controllable.

The Logitech Mevo Core is available now, priced $999.99 body only (UK and Australian availability to follow). 

Order the Logitech Mevo Core at Amazon
Order the Logitech Mevo Core at B&H

(Image credit: Logitech)

Take a look at the best cameras for streaming, the best cameras for Instagram and the best PTZ cameras.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles