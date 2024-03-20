Logitech joins Panasonic and OM System, launches 4K creator camera

Peripheral specialist Logitech, better known for making some of the best webcams, has just entered the traditional camera space with the new Mevo Core – an interchangeable lens Micro Four Thirds camera.

Logitech stands shoulder to shoulder with other members of the Micro Four Thirds (MFT) standard, including founder members Panasonic and OM System (formerly Olympus), as well as powerhouses such as DJI, Blackmagic and Leica.

A truly tiny 4K box camera, the Logitech Mevo Core bears a passing resemblance to the Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2 and Yongnuo YN433 – but feels like a much more coherent proposition for general consumers, as you might expect from a company whose computing ecosystem includes some of the best keyboards and best mice.

It proposes a single or multi-camera streaming solution for Facebook, YouTube, X / Twitter, Sideline, Gamechanger, LinkedIn, Vimeo, RTMP and NDI HX, and also acts as a video conferencing webcam for Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Streamlabs, MimoLive and Mmhmm.

The Mevo Core packs an 8.3MP image sensor wired for 30p recording and streaming in 4K, FullHD (1080p) and HD (720p), as well as 30p streaming in SD (480p or 360p). Video is captured in 16:9, using H.264 and HEVC codecs.

Its integrated WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 enables it to seamlessly communicate with other Cores or other members of the Mevo family (Start, Plus and Go) for wireless multi-camera streaming. The Mevo Multicam app enables you to control aspects such as exposure, focus, audio mixing and optical zoom.

(Image credit: Mevo)

Yes, optical zoom. The Mevo Core supports three electronic zoom lenses that can all be controlled from the app to provide dynamic push-ins and pull-outs: the Olympus M.Zuiko 14-42mm EZ pancake, Panasonic Lumix 14-42mm PZ and Panasonic Lumix 45-175mm PZ.

Curiously, Logitech has only certified four lenses that "have been tested for optimal performance with Mevo Core", the fourth being the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN | C. Of course, you can use any of the best Micro Four Thirds lenses with the camera – though obviously dumb lenses and manual focus lenses won't be remotely controllable.

The Logitech Mevo Core is available now, priced $999.99 body only (UK and Australian availability to follow).

(Image credit: Logitech)

