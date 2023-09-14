Legendary Leica 50mm f/0.95 Noctilux-M joins the Titan family as a new special edition

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Leica Noctilux-M lens becomes the new selection for Titan status on Leica's legendary lineup

Leica Noctilux-M 50 f/0.95 ASPH. “Titan”
(Image credit: Leica)

The Leica Noctilux-M was first introduced in 1966 and gained a reputation as an optical masterpiece that would soon become one of the best Leica-M lenses that any Leica user dreams of owning.  Each of the previous Noctilux generations redefined the limits of what was technically possible and raised imaging performance to a higher level. 

This masterpiece now appears in an exclusive special edition: the Leica Noctilux-M 50 f/0.95 ASPH. “Titan”.

Leica Noctilux-M 50 f/0.95 ASPH. “Titan”

(Image credit: Leica)

All visible components of this new special edition are made of solid titanium, a lightweight and exceptionally resistant metal that gives the lens an elegant appearance and makes it the ideal complement to all previously released Leica M-Cameras in titanium finish.

These new lenses will be limited to 100 pieces worldwide and sold at the staggering price of £14,000.00 (approximately $17,5402.50). The Noctilux-M 50 f/0.95 ASPH. “Titan” achieves images with an unmistakable character, just like the series version. With its extremely shallow depth of field at open aperture, it produces pictures with a unique bokeh and inimitable aesthetics. 

Leica Noctilux-M 50 f/0.95 ASPH. “Titan”

(Image credit: Leica)

Even in low light, the Noctilux-M brings out the finest details and impresses with a high-contrast and brilliant imaging performance.

The Leica Noctilux-M 50 f/0.95 ASPH. “Titan” with an engraved special serial number will be available globally at selected Leica Stores from September, 14th 2023.

If this has been interesting then we would highly recommend taking a look at the best Leica cameras, and if that doesn't tempt you why not read our Leica M11 review, and Leica Q3 Review, if Pro-grade mirrorless is more your thing check out our Leica SL2 review.

