LAST CHANCE for discount tickets to The Photography & Video Show

Coming to this weekend's Photography & Video Show? You've got until midnight TONIGHT to get discounted tickets!

Last chance tickets for The Photography & Video Show 2024

The Photography & Video Show is kicking off this Saturday, and if you're planning on coming then don't wait – you've only got until midnight tonight to get a 20% discount on your tickets! 

The event takes place from March 16-19 at the NEC in Birmingham, England, featuring over 200 brands including Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Panasonic, Sigma, Adobe, Epson, Eizo, Godox, Ilford, Insta360, Irix, Joby, Laowa, Lowepro, Peak Design, Rotolight and more.

In addition there are hundreds of talks, demonstrations, workshops and presentations from some of the industry's biggest and most expert names, along with book signings, retailers offering exclusive show-only deals, and the vintage camera goldmine that is the Disabled Photographers' Society's bring and buy

Book your tickets before midnight using the code "DCWTPS24" to save 20%:

CLICK HERE TO BOOK YOUR PHOTOGRAPHY & VIDEO SHOW TICKETS

Tickets will only be available at full price after midnight tonight, so make sure to book your place(s) now to take advantage of the 20% saving.

Take a look at the full list of what's on, the list of exhibitors in attendance, and the lineup of speakers across all four days. 

We look forward to seeing you in Birmingham!

You can expect to see the best mirrorless cameras from all the big brands, including everything from the best professional cameras to the best cameras for beginners.

