Bring & buy charity camera sale returns to The Photography & Video Show

The Disabled Photographers' Society has a packed stand at this year's Photography & Video Show full of brilliant secondhand bargains. The charity has been building up donations of unwanted photographic kit for over a year, ready for this giant photographic jumble sale

Offers we saw in previous shows included offers on memory cards, forests of old tripods, stacks of darkroom processing trays, and masses of great camera memorabilia from both the film and digital eras alike.

Furthermore, why not do your bit for this great charity by bringing your own donations to the show? Simply look out any bits of unwanted photo gear you have around the house and bring it with you. You can then drop it off at the Disabled Photographers' Society's stand when you arrive, so they can sell it to raise valuable funds.

Collectable cameras like this Nimslo 3D can be found on the DPS' stand at the NEC (Image credit: Future)

They will willingly take any old camera or lens that you have lying around, or tucked at the back of the cupboard – as long as it is still in working order. But they will also be just as grateful for old cables, filters, darkroom gear, bags and other photo paraphernalia. The DPS are also interested in taking your unwanted photographic books too!The stand is one of the must-visit features of the show... a fantastic photo bric-a-brac stall that you will love to rummage through to find something interesting to buy!

The stand number is C503 – so bring your bags full of donations when you get to the show.

Bring and buy old photographic gear at stand C503 (Image credit: James Artaius)

The Disabled Photographers' Society has been running for over 50 years. The charity has developed a broad knowledge of various ways to make photography accessible to people with a wide variety of disabilities. Often with a few simple modifications, the experts at the DPS can open up a whole new world of possibilities to those who would otherwise struggle to operate a camera. The Society is run by a team of dedicated volunteers, most of whom are disabled photographers themselves.

The Photography Show runs across four days from Saturday to Tuesday March 16-19 at the NEC in Birmingham. For full details and schedules of talks see the The Photography & Video Show website.

