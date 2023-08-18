Laowa probes even deeper with 24mm T8 2X Macro Pro2be, and it's a CINE LENS

Imagine a full frame 24mm 2x macro lens on a stick, with direct view, 35-degree angle and periscope view versions. The Laowa 24mm T8 2X Macro Pro2be is like a cinematic version of an inspection camera, going places where regular lenses can't go but with a much higher level of quality and control than even the best borescopes.

At first glance, this might look like some kind of optical novelty, but the Laowa Pro2be is a unique and specialised filmaking tool aimed at serious productions. This is reflected in the price, which is $8,499 for the three-lens set (about £6680/AU$13300) or $2849-3349 for the individual lenses (about £2240-£2630 or AU$4460-AU$5240).



If you think that's a lot, just imagine the optical complexity of these probe lenses. In fact. you don't need to, because we can tell you. They use an incredible 33 elements in 24 groups (34 elements in 25 groups for the Periscope View lens). That must be some kind of a record.



With regular macro lenses, you're limited by how close you can get a big and bulky camera and lens combo to your subject, and capturing tiny creatures in confined spaces just isn't possible.



That's the problem the Pro2be is designed to solve. It has a longer probe length than the original design, and with up to 36.6cm waterproof length at the business end, so underwater filming is no problem.

That's not all, even the best macro lenses (though not all) tend to max out at a 1:1 'life size' magnification, but the Pro2be goes up to 2x.



As Laowa points out, it's not just for static macro shots but can also be used for dramatic POV 'fly-through' filming in otherwise impossible spaces. This is something even the best cine lenses can't do when they're fixed to a camera or a bulky rig.

Laowa's new Pro2be lens comes in three types available singly or as a set. (Image credit: Laowa)

Laowa says its new probe lens isn't just longer than the original, but boasts significant improvements in image quality from its three lenses, and they all offer a T8 maximum aperture almost 2 stops faster than the first version, for more effective high-speed filming and more depth of field control.



All of the lens control takes place at the camera end, thankfully, which also features 360-degree rotation for the probe. Arri PL, Canon EF, Canon RF, Nikon F, Nikon Z, Sony E, L mounts are available, and Laowa says swapping mounts is a simple process, so you can use the Pro2be with different cameras on the same shoot.

(Image credit: Laowa)

Laowa 24mm T8 2X Macro Pro2be specifications

Format: full frame

Lens mounts: Arri PL, Canon EF, Canon RF, Nikon F, Nikon Z, Sony E, L mount

Focal length: 24mm

Aperture range: T/8-40

Diagonal angle of view: 85°

Aperture blades: 10

Min working distance: 4mm

Max magnification: 2x

Focus throw: 150°

Focusing: Manual



Direct View lens: 33 elements in 24 groups, 30.4 x 507mm, 1038g, $2849

35° View lens: 33 elements in 24 groups, 30.4 x 500mm, 1024g, $3149

Periscope View lens: 34 elements in 25 groups, 30.4 x 500mm, 1068g, $3349

We can see the Laowa 24mm T8 2X Macro Pro2be being especially interesting to natural history filmmakers, both as a three-lens set for $8,499 / £8,099 - or as individual direct view, 35° or periscope view versions for $2849, $3149, and $3349 respectively.