Laowa launches two 2x macro cine lenses for Super35 and full frame cameras

The two new lenses are the Laowa 65mm T2.9 2X Macro APO Cine (S35) and renowned equally for its high-magnification macro lenses and its ultra-wide primes, and Laowa 100mm T2.9 2X Macro APO Cine (FF).

Laowa is renowned for its twin specialities – ultra-wide primes and high-magnification macro lenses, and as the creator/video market booms, it's adapting more and more of its lenses to the specific needs of video shooters. We have an article explaining how cine lenses are different from regular lenses; these are not the first from Laowa, as it launched a batch of four new cine lenses back in March 2022.

The Laowa 65mm T2.9 2X Macro APO Cine (S35) is designed for Super35 format cameras (APS-C in photographic terms) and the Laowa 100mm T2.9 2X Macro APO Cine (FF) is for full-frame cameras. Both offer T-stop (light transmission) settings as favored by videographers and external gears for both focusing and stepless iris (aperture) control.

Laowa 65mm T2.9 2X Macro APO Cine specs

The Laowa 65mm T2.9 2X Macro APO Cine (S35) will come in Fujifilm X, Sony E, Nikon Z and Canon EF-M mounts and offers macro magnification up to 2x – that’s twice the 1:1 magnification ratio offered by regular macro lenses.

It also has an APO (apochromatic) optical design to counteract both lateral and longitudinal chromatic aberration. A 9-bladed diaphragm is used to provide attractive bokeh. It takes 77mm filters and comes in its own protective case, with a set of shims for any flange calibration needed.

Focal Length: 65mm

Angle of View: 24.4°

T Stop Range: T2.9-22

Format Compatibility: S35

Lens Structure: 14 elements in 10 groups

Aperture Blades: 9

Min. Focusing Distance: 17cm

Min. Working Distance: 8 cm

Max. Magnification: 2X

Focus Throw: 249°

Filter Thread: 77mm

Dimensions: 84.8 x 103mm

Weight: 550g

Mounts: Canon EF-M / Fujifilm X/ Sony E/ Nikon Z

Laowa 100mm T2.9 2X Macro APO Cine specs

The Laowa 100mm T2.9 2X Macro APO Cine (FF) is a full-frame macro lens that will come in Arri PL, Sony E, Canon EF, Canon RF, and L-mount versions. Like the 60mm lens, it has been designed for cinema cameras with a stepless geared iris ring and geared focus ring for follow focus units.

Like the 65mm lens, the 100mm lens has a 77mm front filter thread and the same APO lens design. Inside, however, it has a 13-blade diaphragm – an unusually high number – to help product smooth bokeh.

Focal Length: 100mm

Angle of View: 26.1°°

T Stop Range: T2.9-22

Format Compatibility: Full Frame

Lens Structure: 12 elements in 10 groups

Aperture Blades: 13

Min. Focusing Distance: 24.7cm

Min. Working Distance: 7.1cm

Max. Magnification: 2X

Focus Throw: 220°

Filter Thread: 77mm

Dimensions: 885.6 x 139mm

Weight: 957g

Mounts: Arri PL / Sony E / Canon EF / Canon RF / L mount

Pricing and availability

Laowa’s two new cine macro lenses should be available immediately. The Laowa 65mm T2.9 2X Macro APO Cine (S35) will cost $599 / £719 for all mounts, and the Laowa 100mm T2.9 2X Macro APO Cine (FF) will cost $999 / £1199.

