Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022 competition now open for entries

Entries are now open for one of the UK's most prestigious photography contests, the 15th edition of Landscape Photographer of the Year. The competition celebrates the wonders of the British landscape and diversity of the United Kingdom.

Qualifying entries must be submitted by 05 May 2022 and demonstrate your best images of the UK landscape. The awards are open to all photographers, UK and international, provided that they meet the specific entry criteria.

This year there are four categories to enter: Classic View, Urban Life, Black and White, and Your View. You can submit the same image entry into multiple categories, though all entries must have been captured in the UK since 05 May 2017.

There are also four Special Awards: Lines in the Landscape (supported by Network Rail), Historic Britain (supported by The Sunday Times Magazine), Coast - supported by Octopus Publishing and finally Landscapes at Night - supported by Light & Land. You can enter images taken on digital cameras or camera phones, also welcome are scans from negatives or transparencies.

Entry fees apply, starting at £9.99 (approximately $13.67 / AU$18.78) for a single image, and £34.99 ($48.04 / AU$65.78)) for up to 20 images submitted. See the full terms and conditions for more information.

Morning at Countryside (Image credit: Mara Leite/LPotY)

‘Morning at Countryside’ by Mara Leite was the winner of 2021's Landscape Photographer of the Year, showcasing a beautifully composed Sussex footpath. Mara’s view of Mill Lane footpath in Halnaker, West Sussex, was shot with a Canon EOS 5D Mark III paired with the Canon EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 IS USM lens.

The Landscape Photographer of the Year Collection 14 book, available now in the UK here and in the US here (where it will be published on 15 February 2022) and features a vast array of best entries submitted to last year's 2021 competition.

Judging for this year's fifteenth edition of the competition will begin on 9 May 2022 and the panel will feature one of Digital Camera World's contributors, Chris George (Content Director at Future Plc).

This year's prize fund is worth over £20,000 ($27,500 / AU$37,700), with the overall winner awarded £10,000 ($13,700 / AU$18,800). A full-color book of best entries will be published as well as a touring exhibition.

Submit your images before 05 May 2022 at Landscape Photographer of the Year. If you’re 18 or under, you can enter the Youth Competition for free!

