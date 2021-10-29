Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022 winner announced!

Now in its 14th year, Landscape Photographer of the Year is one of the UK’s most prestigious photography competitions, and aims to celebrate the richly diverse landscape of the UK.
Founded by the leading British landscape photographer Charlie Waite, the competition provides an “ongoing platform for capturing images that best symbolize our land and our times, and that will stand as a record of our country.“
All other winning and commended images from this year's competition will be published in the Landscape Photographer of the Year Collection 14 book, available now in the UK and which will be published in the US on 15 February 2022.
An exhibition of shortlisted and winning entries will also take place at London Bridge railway station from 15 November-9 January; a tour of the UK will follow, with dates and locations to be confirmed shortly.
In the meantime, you can see a beautiful selection of some of the best images from the competition below…
Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that.
Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life.
On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building.