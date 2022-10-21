"King of bokeh" is back: Legendary Leica Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 returns

Following the announcement of Leica bringing back the iconic M6 (opens in new tab) rangefinder film camera, the German camera company has also announced the return of the "king of bokeh", the 35mm Summilux-M f/1.4 lens.

Since its launch back in 1961, and after more than 35 years of almost unchanged production, this Leica M lens (opens in new tab) has remains a popular choice even today. This lens has always been very compact and extremely lightweight at only 200 grams, constantly impressing with its imaging performance and its unique image effect.

Photographing with maximum aperture creates pictures with an especially soft, almost magical bokeh that is hard to achieve even with digital image processing. Its extraordinary pictorial look earned the Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 the title “True King of Bokeh”.

Photographing at an open aperture in backlit conditions creates intended lens flares that can be used for specific creative effects. Even after stopping down to f/2.8, it produces very sharp and particularly distortion-free pictures which also meet modern requirements for image quality.

(Image credit: Leica)

(Image credit: Leica)

This relaunched edition is made in the Leica factory in Wetzlar, in the original vintage design, and with the identical optical calculation of the first Summilux-M 35 f/1.4. Furthermore, the stainless-steel front ring known as “Steel Rim”, lockable focus ring, and the black attachable lens hood is also modeled on the original. What is new, however, is the second, round lens hood with E46 thread which enables the use of filters, and is also included in the box.

The Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 is the fourth member of the Leica Classic Line, alongside the Summaron-M 28 f/5.6 (opens in new tab), the Thambar-M 90 f/2.2, and the Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH.

(Image credit: Leica)

This new rendition of the Leica Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 is available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorized dealers now. The retail price is $3,895 / £3,450.

If this has been of interest, perhaps you would like to learn more about the new Leica M6 or explore our buying guides showcasing the best Leica cameras, and Leica M lenses, or deep dive into our review of the Leica M-A.