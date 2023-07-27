Jurassic Park meets Night at the Museum as Red Bull teams up with Canon for skating shoot with a difference

By Hannah Rooke
published

For one night only the National History Museum was installed with ramps and rails and four female skaters were let loose

Skating the Museum
(Image credit: Canon/Red Bull)

Canon joined forces with Red Bull to turn an unlikely venue into a skatepark. For one night only, the National History Museum in London was fitted with ramps, rails and jumps so that a group of female skaters from all over the world could show off their latest tricks. 

Not very often will you hear of a museum allowing people to skate inside it. Usually, skaters are banned from flat public areas or find themselves having to navigate anti-skate studs so the National History Museum is the last place on earth you’d expect them to be allowed. With so many historical and delicate artifacts to watch out for, skating inside the NHM is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and the whole evening was captured using some of the best Canon cameras

The lucky skaters who got to front-side flip over fossils and slide over skeletons include Belgium’s rising star Lore Bruggerman, six times X-Games medalist Leticia Bufoni, and Aldana Bertran from Buenos Aires. The trio was also joined by legendary pro-Filipino skater, Margie Didal who helped capture the after-hours event using a Canon XF605 professional camcorder.

In order to shoot a series of dynamic, moving and static shots, Canon provided a glorious selection of cameras including one of the best mirrorless cameras - the Canon EOS R5 which was perfect for capturing atmospheric low-light stills. The official video crew put some of the best cinema cameras through their paces including the Canon EOS C300 Mark III with Super 35mm 4K, 16 stops of dynamic range, Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus and an extensive lens range to pick from. 

Canon’s latest release, the unusual-looking Powershot V10, a compact lightweight camera aimed at bloggers was perfect for recording smooth hand-held video while skating to capture a first-person point of view. Several PTZ cameras such as the Canon CR-N500 and Canon CR-N700 were also utilized for their 15x optical zoom, lightning-fast autofocus and ability to smoothly pan, tilt and zoom to capture moving objects. 

Skating a Museum After Hours

(Image credit: Fiona Miranda)

(Image credit: Canon/Red Bull)

These have got to be some of the best skate photos and videos ever taken - not only was a team of professionals on hand to capture the moment but the backdrop is world-class. Skating over dinosaurs while dressed as one is surely a moment none of these girls will forget and furthermore, it shines a light on incredible female skaters. Don’t get any crazy ideas, you’re likely to be banned for life if you try and skate in your local gallery or museum but do let this inspire you to pick up a board and give it a go. Trust me when I say it's harder than it looks, I've had the bruises to prove it. 

(Image credit: Red Bull/Canon)

Hannah Rooke
Staff Writer

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specializes in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylized product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

