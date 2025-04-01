“I had to stay out of the way of the pit crew”, automotive photographer’s unique perspective from hazardous pit lane

Richard Prince (@richardprincephoto) has been working as an automotive photographer for over three decades, during which time he’s amassed a formidable list of clients including Ferrari, Aston Martin, Mercedes, and Chevrolet. And it’s his prolific work with the latter that spawned the exhibition, ‘Speed Captured: The Photographic Works of Richard Prince’, at the National Corvette Museum, Kentucky. Hailed as a “celebration of Corvette’s racing heritage”, revellers are invited to experience Corvette’s on-track dominance through Richard’s lens.

But one image in particular stood out to me – a keen fan of motorsport photography and motorsport in general – a shot from the historic Sebring International Raceway, Florida. The image was captured with a Canon EOS-1DX Mark II and Canon EF 14mm f/2.8L II USM lens. It delivers a unique perspective of the Corvette Racing pit crew servicing a Chevrolet Corvette C8.R, during the 12 Hours of Sebring.

This low-down, wide-angle perspective, with the hose from the wheel gun contorting in midair, is a bit of a signature shot for Richard, but this particular example stands out for its pitch-perfect execution and narrative. The yellow of the Corvette complements the blue sky, while the looping hose adds interest to the negative space. But what I like most is the story conveyed here; it tells you everything you need to know about a pitstop. The wheel-gun mechanic froze, mid-rush, to change a second tire, another mechanic refueling in the midground, and a driver waiting to swap.

“Use elements in the environment (...) to frame the subject car, to help define the setting, tell the story, and otherwise enhance photos.”

When asked about the challenges of operating in the pit lane, Richard replies, “staying out of the way of the Corvette pit crew as well as the crew in the adjacent pit, and keeping the subjects well-framed.” That in itself was no easy feat, “the camera was at ground level and I therefore wasn’t looking through the view finder,” he explains.

As is usually the case with sports photography, editing was minimal. Richard “brought out details in the shadows on the side of the car, increased saturation a little bit, and added some sharpening”, within Adobe Photoshop.

'Speed Captured: The Photographic Works of Richard Prince' at the National Corvette Museum, Kentucky. (Image credit: National Corvette Museum / Richard Prince)

Richard's top tips for automotive photography

When it comes to panning and other images of on-track action, Richard suggests using “slower shutter speeds to accentuate the sense of speed.” He will also “use elements in the environment, including people, trees, buildings, and whatever else is available to frame the subject car, to help define the setting, tell the story, and otherwise enhance photos.” Finally, he says to “think beyond simply capturing the car and look for ways to capture the emotions involved.”

Tickets for 'Speed Captured: The Photographic Works of Richard Prince' at the National Corvette Museum are available now. The exhibition will run until the end of the year, and alongside Richard's incredible work, five iconic racing cars will also be on display.

To see more of Richard's work, visit his website.

Check out previous Photo of the Day images, and the stories behind them.

