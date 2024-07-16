I've tried a lot of smart home security cameras and THESE are the deals that interest me today!

My house is perforated with drill holes from the assorted smart home cameras I've tested during my years at DCW.

When Prime Day comes around there are always some very obvious deals on great products like the Blink Mini 2 (which is a great device, don't get me wrong) but for some reason the Amazon-owned brands Blink and Ring do seem to get a lot more attention, so I've compiled a list of some of the other excellent deals which might not be getting as much promotion but are just as good – if not better – deals.

Eufy S300 2x bundle | was $469 | now $269 Save $200 on this brilliant security system that comes with no ongoing costs thanks to the powerful storage hub. The cameras have a 4K resolution – beating most – but work well without a subscription because of the BionicMind AI hub, and you can even expand the storage.

Eufy S330 2x bundle | was $549.99 | now $349.99 Save $200 on this equally brilliant security system to the one above – but with solar charging to keep the cameras topped up. There are still no ongoing costs thanks to the powerful storage hub. The cameras have a 4K resolution – beating most – but work well without a subscription because of the BionicMind AI hub, and you can even expand the storage.

2x Arlo Essential 2nd Gen | was $189.99 | now $119.99 SAVE $60 (37%) This camera system has high-quality 2K resolution, an amazing battery which can last up to 8 months without attention, a spotlight (which can deliver color night vision) and siren – great as a deterrent. The ability to use via the app without a monthly fee is appreciated too (though AI does need the sub).

As well as testing the Eufy system for an extended period (and indeed you can read my review of the S330), we've tried many of the Arlo cameras which are excellent. Their styling, to be honest, does put the Amazon brands to shame and the company does – through their optional hub – also offer compatibility with Apple's HomeKit which neither Blink or Ring do.

I've also spotted a great price on the Arlo floodlight which we've I've tested too.

Another tip today is to jump straight to the Amazon Prime Eufy featured deals page and find a bundle that suits you.

But I'm not going to say that you shouldn't also check out the surprisingly price-efficient Blink bundle with 2 Blink Outdoor cameras and a Blink Mini 2.

Blink Outdoor + Mini | was £129.98 | Now $54.98 Save $75 on this bundle of Blink cameras which includes the Blink Mini, ideal for tucking anywhere, and a Blink Outdoor 4th gen camera which thanks to long-life batteries can be tucked discretely anywhere on a home. (Follow the deal link for other bundles)

Check our guide to the best indoor cameras.