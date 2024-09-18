It's all action – Insta360 tease today with DJI's new camera expected tomorrow!

The stage is now set for a DJI announcement tomorrow and expectations are for a new Osmo Action camera, but the other big name in the space is Insta360 and they aren't keeping completely quiet either, releasing a new "Be Seen, Be Heard" trailer just a few minutes ago. (GoPro already showed their hand with the new GoPro Hero 13 Black.)

For now, Insta360 has been sitting pretty at the top of the best action camera table for resolution with 8K video, plus the firm already boasts the 8K 360-degree X4 which eclipses GoPro's attempt in that area. Given that, it might not be a surprise that, on close inspection, this teaser seems to be about something else entirely!

Be Seen, Be Heard - Sep 24 - YouTube Watch On

The name isn't a lot of help, to be honest. The text "Be seen, be heard" initially sounds a little like the kind of advice you might give to someone crossing the road in the the dark, but the image – and what appears to be a microphone above a lens – seems to hint more at some kind of meeting camera.

The other obvious clue is that the shape beneath the outline illustrations appears, to my eye at least, to be the edge of a monitor, atop which one might balance a webcam.

Play the teaser once more and you'll also see a flash of what looks like generic vents and a product – which could be a webcam moulding, or, to be fair, almost any other type of camera, rising from near them. It quickly flashes to something which hints at a chip design or processor, suggesting (as is so commonly the case these days) that AI plays a marketable part.

To add to that, What I'm not seeing, however, is an indication of moving parts. It would make sense that – soon after Insta360's Link webcam – they would add more software-based alternatives as Obsbot, who make some of the best webcams, have.

Of course, it could be something else entirely; that barrel lens shape might be something more like the Sony QX10 lens-style camera; the smartphone attachment that was a 'real' camera. Now that'd be an interesting concept to see again!