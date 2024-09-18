It's all action – Insta360 tease today with DJI's new camera expected tomorrow!

By
published

Hot on the heels of the latest GoPro, DJI have already teased something for tomorrow – now Insta360 are in on the action!

Insta360 teaser art with &#039;Be seen, be heard&#039; text next to a graphic of what looks like a camera lens and a mic with a glowing green ring
(Image credit: Insta360)

The stage is now set for a DJI announcement tomorrow and expectations are for a new Osmo Action camera, but the other big name in the space is Insta360 and they aren't keeping completely quiet either, releasing a new "Be Seen, Be Heard" trailer just a few minutes ago. (GoPro already showed their hand with the new GoPro Hero 13 Black.)

For now, Insta360 has been sitting pretty at the top of the best action camera table for resolution with 8K video, plus the firm already boasts the 8K 360-degree X4 which eclipses GoPro's attempt in that area. Given that, it might not be a surprise that, on close inspection, this teaser seems to be about something else entirely!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

TOPICS

Related articles