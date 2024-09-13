DJI teases Osmo Action 5 Pro – and prices on the Action 4 are very interesting!

DJI has publicly teased what looks a lot like its next action camera. We can reasonably assume from the heading "A Pro Rises," not to mention all the leaks seen, that what we're seeing is going to be called the 'DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro'. Will there also be a 'not Pro'? We'll have to wait.

You can also see a very, very brief compilation of action clips as you load DJI's teaser page, which is why I've chosen to rule out an anti-gravity cubic sci-fi drone (for now!)

This announcement comes hot on the heels of the new DJI Neo drone in DJI's release schedule, but while that product was clearly focused on welcoming beginners and even kids into the DJI family, the company has applied the 'Pro' moniker here and seems to want to keep the launches separate.

What will a new Action 5 Pro offer to earn the addition of the 'Pro' tag, assuming that the device does end up looking like the leaked images we've seen from usually reliable source Igor Bogdanov?

In the wake of last week's GoPro Hero 13 Black launch – which didn't replace the image sensor, but brought back GoPro's GPS functionality and added not only a smart swappable lens system but a copy of DJI's magnetic mount, competition is hotting up.

That said, because GoPro remains behind the Action 4 on sensor size, and, by extension, in the low-light game, it looks like GoPro expect DJI to be taking the fight somewhere other than sensor specs.

Other features which might be considered 'Pro' could include high frame rate slow-mo (GoPro now offer short 400fps bursts, but at only 720P), or, looking to Insta360's Ace Pro, 8K video resolution.

In any case, it seems we will find out the answer 19 September.

