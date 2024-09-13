DJI teases Osmo Action 5 Pro – and prices on the Action 4 are very interesting!

By
published

Just after the new GoPro, DJI's sent a teaser showing a new action camera – or a very square drone – with the word 'Pro' on...

Teaser for possible DJI Osmo Action Pro 5
(Image credit: DJI)

DJI has publicly teased what looks a lot like its next action camera. We can reasonably assume from the heading "A Pro Rises," not to mention all the leaks seen, that what we're seeing is going to be called the 'DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro'. Will there also be a 'not Pro'? We'll have to wait.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles