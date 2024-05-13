It looks like Panasonic's "completely new kind" of camera is coming next week

Panasonic is teasing that its "totally unexpected" camera is coming on May 23, with this surreal invitation image

Panasonic is teasing the launch of its new camera – previously reported to be a "totally unexpected" kind of product – for May 23.

A surreal invitation image has been sent out in China, featuring the Lumix logo and the text "capture true color" (the text in the middle of the picture says "Sincerely invites" and the name of a Chinese person, presumably a journalist).

