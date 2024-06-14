Is this the DJI Mavic 4 on the way? Or is it the 'Worst. Drone. Leak. Ever'?

By
published

Drone watchers are getting excited by what might be a beta Mavic 4, but the leaker himself seems to miss the point!

Jasper Ellens picture of a drone by a bag that could be a Mavic 4 but might not be either
(Image credit: Jasper Ellens)

Is this the expected DJI Mavic 4? The drone community is getting excited by a tweeted video frame showing a stickered drone by a bag which doesn't look quite like the DJI Air 3 or the Mavic 3 Pro, so conclusions are starting to be drawn.

The poster, Jasper Ellens, speculated that a "Public beta tester left his #mavic4" before adding "Could this be the widely desired 1 inch?"

