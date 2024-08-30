Is it Black Friday already? This Canon mirrorless camera is just $299!

Mirrorless cameras are expensive, right? Well, not all mirrorless cameras! Right now you can buy the Canon EOS R100 for just $299 (that's a $180 saving) – yes, a brand new 24.1MP Canon mirrorless camera for under 300 bucks! Is it Black Friday and nobody told me?
You can also get huge savings if you want a lens, as a Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens is just $364.99 (a $234 discount) and a Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit is only $499 (a saving of $330)!
Canon EOS R100 | was $479 | now $299
SAVE $180 at B&H The perfect starter camera, the R100 still packs a punch with a powerful 24.1MP APS-C sensor, 6.5fps burst shooting, fantastic autofocus system and guided menus to help you use the camera.
Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $599.99 | now $364.99
Save $234.01 at Walmart This bundle includes the Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM – a super-compact lens with image stabilization that's great for all-round photography, with an equivalent 29-72mm focal range in full frame terms.
Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit | was $829 | now $499
SAVE $330 at B&H For the ultimate setup, this bundle also packs the Canon RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS STM – a stabilized telephoto lens with an equivalent range of 88-336mm, ideal for travel as well as light sports and wildlife photography.