Is it Black Friday already? This Canon mirrorless camera is just $299!

Mirrorless cameras are expensive, right? Well, not all mirrorless cameras! Right now you can buy the Canon EOS R100 for just $299 (that's a $180 saving) – yes, a brand new 24.1MP Canon mirrorless camera for under 300 bucks! Is it Black Friday and nobody told me?

You can also get huge savings if you want a lens, as a Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens is just $364.99 (a $234 discount) and a Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit is only $499 (a saving of $330)!

Canon EOS R100 | was $479 | now $299

SAVE $180 at B&H The perfect starter camera, the R100 still packs a punch with a powerful 24.1MP APS-C sensor, 6.5fps burst shooting, fantastic autofocus system and guided menus to help you use the camera.

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $599.99 | now $364.99

Save $234.01 at Walmart This bundle includes the Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM – a super-compact lens with image stabilization that's great for all-round photography, with an equivalent 29-72mm focal range in full frame terms.

Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit | was $829 | now $499

SAVE $330 at B&H For the ultimate setup, this bundle also packs the Canon RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS STM – a stabilized telephoto lens with an equivalent range of 88-336mm, ideal for travel as well as light sports and wildlife photography.

The Canon EOS R100 (review here) has been one of my favorite cameras since it first appeared, as it offers an affordable and powerful option for newcomers to photography.

The price is kept low by way of a couple of compromises – namely the fixed screen with no touch input, and the cropped 4K video – but as a pure photographic device I think these are more than acceptable trade-offs to achieve the affordability.

For your money you get a 24.1MP APS-C image sensor that renders beautiful quality, color and detail. The R100 boasts Canon's powerful Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology for fantastic autofocus, and can rattle off bursts of images at 6.5fps.

The body is incredibly small and lightweight, making this perfect for travelling light (and for using as a travel camera), and keeps things straightforward for beginners with a single control dial to adjust your exposure. It also features guided menus to explain the camera's functions, again making it easy to get to grips with.

I still can't believe this camera costs just $299 – if you've been thinking about it, I'd snap it up right now as this is a Black Friday beating price!

