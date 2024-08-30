Is it Black Friday already? This Canon mirrorless camera is just $299!

By
published

$299 for a brand new mirrorless Canon camera – is it Black Friday already?

Canon EOS R100 against a white background with the text &quot;Great price&quot;

Mirrorless cameras are expensive, right? Well, not all mirrorless cameras! Right now you can buy the Canon EOS R100 for just $299 (that's a $180 saving) – yes, a brand new 24.1MP Canon mirrorless camera for under 300 bucks! Is it Black Friday and nobody told me? 

You can also get huge savings if you want a lens, as a Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens is just $364.99 (a $234 discount) and a Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit is only $499 (a saving of $330)!

Canon EOS R100 | was $479 | now $299 SAVE $180 at B&amp;H

Canon EOS R100 | was $479 | now $299
SAVE $180 at B&H The perfect starter camera, the R100 still packs a punch with a powerful 24.1MP APS-C sensor, 6.5fps burst shooting, fantastic autofocus system and guided menus to help you use the camera.

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $599.99| now $364.99 Save $234.01 at&nbsp;Walmart

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $599.99 | now $364.99
Save $234.01 at Walmart This bundle includes the Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM – a super-compact lens with image stabilization that's great for all-round photography, with an equivalent 29-72mm focal range in full frame terms. 

View Deal
Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit | was $829 | now $499 SAVE $330 at B&amp;H

Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit | was $829 | now $499
SAVE $330 at B&H For the ultimate setup, this bundle also packs the Canon RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS STM – a stabilized telephoto lens with an equivalent  range of 88-336mm, ideal for travel as well as light sports and wildlife photography.

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014. In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals.

