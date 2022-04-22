iPhone 14 to kill off the iPhone 11?

The iPhone 14 is going to effectively kill off the iPhone 11.

That's according to the latest phone rumors, claiming that when the anticipated iPhone 14 arrives in September this year, the iPhone 11 will exit Apple’s smartphone line-up.

As noted by iDropNews sources, the iPhone 11 isn’t due to be retired merely because it’s getting on a bit, but because it would be a direct competitor to the new iPhone SE (2022) that was launched this year.

Indeed, history tells us that it’s not unusual for Apple to cut the iPhone range following the launch of a new model…

iPhone 11 selling better the new iPhone SE

(Image credit: Apple)

"Some people familiar with the matter even claim that the iPhone 11 has sold 'more than average' since the iPhone SE was announced, and that makes perfect sense," states iDropNews.

Indeed, it makes sense that the iPhone 11 has sold more than the new iPhone SE since its arrival. Although the new iPhone SE is the cheapest at £419 / $429 / AU$719 with 64GB of storage directly from Apple, the iPhone 11 costing $499 / £489 / AU$849 with 64GB of storage has the more up-to-date looking design and has boasts an extra camera on the back.

iPhone 12 price slash

(Image credit: Apple)

Interestingly, iDropNews’ sources tip that the iPhone 12 will stay in Apple’s line-up for another year, but will be reduced in price – potentially to the iPhone 11’s current price ($499 / £489 / AU$849 with 64GB of storage).

Assuming that Apple sticks to its usual schedule this year, then the new range consisting of the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will all be launched in September – so we won't have long to wait to find out the fate of the 11.

