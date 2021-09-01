The best iPhone 12 deals in September 2021

We know that the best Apple iPhone 12 deals can be difficult to spot, that's why we've created this guide to the best prices and deals you can find. So if you're looking to upgrade your iPhone or just want a lovely bit of new tech for yourself, then you've come to the right place.

While you might think, 'Hang on, I don't want to be buying tech that's a year old,' that's precisely what you should be doing, if you want to take advantage of significant price reductions on fantastic camera phones like this one.

If you're a photographer, you should definitely take a closer look at the iPhone 12, with a dual camera system, featuring an ultra wide f/2.4 camera and a wide f/1.6 camera, and perhaps you'll be able to pick one up for less today. Just scroll down to see all the iPhone 12 deals...

Read more: The best iPhone for photography in 2021

Did you know, every iPhone 12 RED purchase now contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat COVID‑19? Other color options are black, white, purple, green or blue (Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 12 specs An impressive iPhone that takes superb images and is a pocket powerhouse Rear cameras: 12MP 13mm f/2.4, 12MP 26mm f/1.6 | Front camera: 12MP, f/2.2 TrueDepth camera | Video recorder: HDR with Dolby Vision up to 30 fps. 4K at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps. 1080p HD at 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps. 720p HD at 30 fps. | Internal storage: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB | Operating system: iOS 14.1, upgradable to iOS 14.4 | Dimensions: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm | Weight: 164g $729 View at Apple $816 View at Visible Prime $829 View at Amazon Powerful dual camera system Ceramic Shield screen No telephoto lens

The iPhone 12 offers a lot for everyday enthusiasts and more seasoned photographers, and while the cell phone doesn't have a dedicated telephoto camera, you can still achieve a digital zoom of up to 5x: Simply put, the iPhone 12 remains a fantastic buy for photographers.

Note that there are now six colors to chose from (buying the Red model

contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat COVID‑19), and also you'll need to decide what internal storage you require before you make your purchase (pick from 64GB, 128GB or 256GB).

Read more:

Apple iPhone 12 Pro review

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max review

Apple iPhone 12 Mini review

Best iPhones in 2021

Best camera phones right now

Best phablets in 2021

Best burner phones

The best budget camera phones

The best phone cases to protect your camera phone

The best TikTok lights

Best camera for TikTok