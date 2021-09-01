The best iPhone 12 deals in September 2021

We know that the best Apple iPhone 12 deals can be difficult to spot, that's why we've created this guide to the best prices and deals you can find. So if you're looking to upgrade your iPhone or just want a lovely bit of new tech for yourself, then you've come to the right place.
While you might think, 'Hang on, I don't want to be buying tech that's a year old,' that's precisely what you should be doing, if you want to take advantage of significant price reductions on fantastic camera phones like this one.
If you're a photographer, you should definitely take a closer look at the iPhone 12, with a dual camera system, featuring an ultra wide f/2.4 camera and a wide f/1.6 camera, and perhaps you'll be able to pick one up for less today. Just scroll down to see all the iPhone 12 deals...
Read more: The best iPhone for photography in 2021
The iPhone 12 offers a lot for everyday enthusiasts and more seasoned photographers, and while the cell phone doesn't have a dedicated telephoto camera, you can still achieve a digital zoom of up to 5x: Simply put, the iPhone 12 remains a fantastic buy for photographers.
Note that there are now six colors to chose from (buying the Red model
contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat COVID‑19), and also you'll need to decide what internal storage you require before you make your purchase (pick from 64GB, 128GB or 256GB).
