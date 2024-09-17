The iOS 18 update is now live, so iPhone owners no longer need to risk being on a 'beta' to try out exciting new features like the focus adjusting torch and customizable icon colors, or get stuck in with the more sophisticated changes to the Photos tool.

You will find, though that even if you have what is – until Friday at least – the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max, that very little of the Apple Intelligence demonstrated at WWDC 2024 is on display.

In fact Apple simply note that it is "Making iPhone more personal and capable than ever" and emphasizes the customization options.

There is a notable re-design of the Photos app, and it is clearer and easier to see what is going on. New "Recent Days, People & Pets, and Trips" albums, among others, are created by on-device intelligence.

Photographers looking for the Apple Intelligence feature "Clean Up" to remove unwanted subjects from their photos, however, will be disappointed. Apple say "The first set of Apple Intelligence features will be available next month, delivering experiences that are delightful, intuitive, easy to use, and specially designed to help users do the things that matter most to them.

These features will come not with iOS 18 / iPad OS 18 / Mac OS Sequoia but is expected "in October" when iOS 18.1 (and equivalents) is released.

The full list of features (which we might have expected this time) currently in the Beta version of iOS 18.1 are, according to MacRumors:

• Clean Up photos feature

• Siri enhancements, including follow-up requests and ability to cope with stutters/stmbles

• Text writing & summarizing

• Suggested replies in Messages & Mail

• Memories movie in Photos

• Phone call recording & transcription

• "Reduced Interruptions" variant of Focus Mode which will let important notifications through

• Article Summaries

That's it though, and Apple Intelligence requires an iPhone 15 Pro model or any iPhone 16 model.

Apple have a lot of promises for the future to do with imagery too: "More Apple Intelligence features will roll out later this year and in the months following. Image Playground will allow users to create playful images in moments. Image Wand will make notes more visually engaging by turning rough sketches into delightful images. When a user circles an empty space, Image Wand will create an image using context from the surrounding area. Emoji will be taken to an entirely new level with the ability to create original Genmoji by simply typing a description, or by selecting a photo of a friend or family member."

Some might be in iOS 18.2 – this is being tested internally at Apple. This is expected in December and is when Apple Intelligence will come to the OG home of English, the UK, as well as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Is the iPhone 16 the best camera phone for you? Quite possibly, but don't get hung up on the smarts just yet!