Popular

Insta360 Go 2 Minions Edition is the cutest thing you’ve ever seen

By published

Insta360’s new thumb-sized wearable action camera gets a Minions makeover that is just inspired

Insta360 Go 2 Minions Edition
(Image credit: Insta360)

Insta360's Go 2 wearable action camera is a remarkable little wearable/portable device, and you can read all about it in our Go 2 news story and Insta360 Go 2 review.

Insta360 Go 2 announced
Insta360 Go 2 review

Basically, it's a thumb-sized action camera which can be mounted magnetically on your clothing or its supplied mount, or used in its pebble-shaped case, which opens out to form a grip, complete with fold-out tripod lens – the case also charges the tiny Go 2 camera.

But Insta360 has also announced this special Minions edition with a two-tone blue and yellow livery and a cheeky grin just under the lens. 

We actually announced this news back in March 2021, but it's taken until now for Insta360 to negotiate the rights for international distribution. As of now, though, you can buy the Insta360 Go Minions edition in the US, Canada, Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, direct from the Insta360 store.

The even better news is that the Minions Edition will not be a lot more expensive than the regular version, selling for $329.99, which is $30 more than the regular $299.99 edition.

(Image credit: Insta360)

If you live in the UK, Europe or other territories not on this list, then you will either need to hide this information from your kids or organize an expensive family holiday just so that you can buy one!

Read more:

Best action cameras
Best 360 cameras
Best budget action cams
Best GoPro cameras
Insta360 One X2 review
Insta360 One R Twin Edition

Rod Lawton
Rod Lawton

Rod is the Group Reviews editor for Digital Camera World and across Future's entire photography portfolio, with decades of experience with cameras of all kinds. Previously he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more.

Related articles