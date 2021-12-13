Insta360 Go 2 Minions Edition is the cutest thing you’ve ever seen

Insta360's Go 2 wearable action camera is a remarkable little wearable/portable device, and you can read all about it in our Go 2 news story and Insta360 Go 2 review.

• Insta360 Go 2 announced

• Insta360 Go 2 review

Basically, it's a thumb-sized action camera which can be mounted magnetically on your clothing or its supplied mount, or used in its pebble-shaped case, which opens out to form a grip, complete with fold-out tripod lens – the case also charges the tiny Go 2 camera.

But Insta360 has also announced this special Minions edition with a two-tone blue and yellow livery and a cheeky grin just under the lens.

We actually announced this news back in March 2021, but it's taken until now for Insta360 to negotiate the rights for international distribution. As of now, though, you can buy the Insta360 Go Minions edition in the US, Canada, Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, direct from the Insta360 store.

The even better news is that the Minions Edition will not be a lot more expensive than the regular version, selling for $329.99, which is $30 more than the regular $299.99 edition.

(Image credit: Insta360)

If you live in the UK, Europe or other territories not on this list, then you will either need to hide this information from your kids or organize an expensive family holiday just so that you can buy one!

Read more:

• Best action cameras

• Best 360 cameras

• Best budget action cams

• Best GoPro cameras

• Insta360 One X2 review

• Insta360 One R Twin Edition