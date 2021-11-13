UPDATE: The brilliant Insta360 Go 2 is now available in a 64GB option, in addition to the existing 32GB version.

The Insta360 Go 2 is a wearable body camera, action camera and vlogging camera all rolled into one. Obviously a successor to the original Insta360 Go, the memory-bumped version of latest camera offers even more storage to keep you shooting for longer.

• Read more: Insta360 Go 2 review

The miniature 3K camera, which is waterproof down to 13 feet, now packs twice as much memory as before, enabling you to capture even more 2560 x 1440 video, 9MP photos, and up to 1080p 120fps slow-motion footage.

…

ORIGINAL STORY (09 Mar 21): The ever inventive Insta360 doesn’t just make some of the best 360 cameras you can get, but has also turned its attention to regular action cameras – and the new Insta360 Go 2 aims to be one of the smallest and most versatile yet.

With most action cameras you face fussing around with mounts and clamps and sticky pads, but while the Insta360 Go can offer these mounting options too, it has a its own vlogging grip, and a magnetic back which means you can snap it on to a clip for your cap or clothing, or against a magnetic pad work on a neck loop under your clothing.

Insta360 Go 2 key features

The Insta360 Go 2 weighs 27g and is, very literally, the size of the average thumb. (Image credit: Insta360)

The new Go 2 camera weighs 27g, which is a little more than the original 20g Go model, but still tiny. It can be attached and used in a variety of ways, as the box contains a pivot stand for putting on a desk or table or sticking to a flat surface, a Magnetic Pendant and an Easy Clip for attaching to clothing.

And then there’s the pebble-shape case that comes with the Insta360 Go 2 will also acts as a charging case, vlogging grip and mini-tripod. The case even has a regular tripod socket in the base, and a small screen for controlling the camera when it’s clipped in. A bluetooth connection means you can separate the Go 2 from the case and use the case as a remote controller at distances up to 10m.

The Charge Case doubles as a vlogging grip and a mini-tripod. (Image credit: Insta360)

The Pivot Stand can sit on your desk or stick to a flat surface. (Image credit: Insta360)

The Magnetic Pendant can be worn over or under your clothing. (Image credit: Insta360)

The Charge Case snaps shut with the Go 2 inside and slips so easily into a pocket or a bag. (Image credit: Insta360)

Inside the Insta360 Go 2 is a 1/2.3-inch sensor the same size as those in other action cameras and camera phones, and while it doesn’t shoot 4K video it can capture 2160 x 1440 video that’s a little larger than regular Full HD.

It also has Insta360’s excellent FlowState image stabilisation and can offer automatic horizon levelling too. And if you want to splash about in the sea, the Go 2 has IPX8 waterproofing for use at depths of up to 4m.

Shooting modes include UltraWide, ActionView, HDR, Hyperlapse/Timelapse modes and super slow-mo at 1/4 speed. Insta360’s AI FlashCut 2.0 software in the companion mobile app will even auto-edit your clips into a movie with music.

(Image credit: Insta360)

Insta360 Go 2 price and availability

The Insta360 Go 2 is available now and costs $299.99/£294.99. It comes with the Charge Case, Magnet Pendant, Easy Clip, Pivot Stand and replaceable Lens Guard.

