I’m done waiting for the Fujifilm X100VI to be in stock, especially when I can pick up an EPIC X-T50 Cyber Monday deal instead

The Fujifilm X100VI seems to be on backorder everywhere, but I’ve seen some tantalizing X-T50 deals and it’s arguably the better camera for some people anyway…

Emoji looking at Fujifilm X-T50 in thought bubble with &#039;Great Price&#039; roundel and with X100VI thought bubble next to it
The Fujifilm X-T50’s interchangeable-lens design makes it a more versatile camera. It’s also available right now! (Image credit: Fujifilm / Digital Camera World)

When the Fujifilm X100VI was launched back in February, I was really holding out hope it would be one of the best Cyber Monday camera deals this year, but it soon became clear that getting hold of an X100VI – for anything less than its RRP – was a big enough task in and of itself. Jump to December 2 and I’m beginning to think that Santa himself won’t be able to fulfill the X100VI that’s been at the top of my Christmas list all year…

But I’m not going to despair, because I’ve been quietly coming round to the idea of a Fujifilm X-T50 as a suitable alternative. Not only do I think it’s the better camera – for some people – but with the folks over at Wex Photo Video selling it for just £1,139, it’s the obvious alternative!

Fujifilm X-T50
Fujifilm X-T50: was £1,299 now £1,139 at Wex Photo Video

Save £160 The X-T50 boasts very similar specs to the X100VI, including that high-resolution 40-MP APS-C sensor, but offers you much more versatility thanks to its interchangeable-lens design. If you want room to grow, I think this is the better option.

View Deal
Fujifilm X-T50 and XC 15-45mm 3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens
Fujifilm X-T50 and XC 15-45mm 3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens: was £1,399 now £1,249 at John Lewis

Save £150 This slightly more expensive deal includes the XC 15-45mm 3.5-5.6 OIS PZ kit lens. And while you'll likely want to upgrade it in the future, it's a capable performer and its small size makes it a great everyday companion. This is a fine place to start your X-T50 journey!

View Deal

