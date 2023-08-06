I'm a big fan of this external cooling system for overheating-prone cameras

Photo and video accessory company Ulanzi has just launched a cooling fan for Canon, Sony and Fujifilm cameras. The company stocks over 600 products ranging from tripods to camera cages, lights and camera phone mounts, but this latest addition offers a convenient overheating solution at a very attractive price (if you pre-order soon!).

Cameras overheating is not an uncommon problem, especially for videographers – even the best mirrorless cameras and cameras for video are susceptible to it. Overheating usually occurs when filming high-res video for an extended period of time, or when shooting in a fast continuous burst mode. Cameras can also overheat when being used in direct sunlight, hot environments or where there is a lack of ventilation – but there are ways to reduce the chances of it happening.

The Ulanzi Camera Cooling Fan is an efficient solution to overheating issues and is compatible with a range of cameras, from the all-round Sony A7 IV to the video-centric Sony FX30 to the infamously overheating-prone Canon EOS R5. It has a low-speed mode, which offers silent cooling and is best for use when shooting video, and high-speed cooling, which is perfect for when you’re shooting extended video but don’t need to use sound from the on-board mic. The battery lasts 85 minutes in the former mode, dropping to 70 minutes for the latter.

Installing the fan is really easy; simply it to the back of the camera using the suction cups located on the corners of the unit. It has a built-in 200mAH battery pack, but it can also be charged on the go via USB-C. On the front of the fan, a 0.46-inch OLED screen displays its battery level, the temperature of the camera and the speed of the fan, so you can see when the temperature drops and the camera is good to use again.

At just 58g the unit is incredibly portable, and will add barely any weight to your setup, making it perfect for use on longer shoots – especially if you‘re not using a tripod. Color options include black or silver and, if you pre-order before August 30, you can save 50% – making this nifty little unit just $19.95, an absolute bargain if you’re sick of overheating issues.

