Ilford advent calendar is a gift box of delights for analog photographers

Luxury advent calendars have become quite the thing over recent years. Instead of a simple picture, or a piece of chocolate, these box shaped calendars give you more luxury surprises through the month of December - perfume, perhaps, or a mini bottle of gin. The new Ilford 35mm Gift Calendar is designed for film shooters - and gives you a roll of film behind each panel. The calendar is being shown for the first time at The Photography Show, in Birmingham, UK - which runs until Tuesday, 21 September.

The Ilford 35mm Gift Calendar doesn't have the traditional 24 windows - instead making do with a dozen – so more suitable for the 12 Days of Christmas, rather than for counting down Advent. There is a mix of Kentmere and Ilford 36-exposure 35mm films - and other mystery goodies - we are told.

In total you get 11 rolls of your film for a retail cost of $125 / £85 - which Harman Technology reassures us is 'cheaper than the sum of its parts'. The calendar will go on sale from mid-October just in time for the season of goodwill.

Also on show on the Harman Technology stand at The Photography Show, is the Ilford Pop-up Darkroom - which offers a portable, space to develop and print your analog photos, that can be packed out of the way when it is not needed.

