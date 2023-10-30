HOLY COW – $1,000 off Canon's flagship camera!

By James Artaius
published

Canon just slashed its flagship camera by $1,000! Get the Canon EOS R3 for a brilliant Black Friday price

Canon EOS R3 deal

For anyone who doubts how good the Black Friday camera deals can be, check this out: Canon just slashed a thousand bucks off its flagship camera!

Right now the Canon EOS R3 is available for just $4,999 – an unprecedented saving on what is arguably the most advanced camera on the market!

Canon EOS R3 |

Canon EOS R3 | $5,999 | $4,999
SAVE $1,000 (B&H) With a 24.1MP stacked sensor, it can fire off 30fps bursts, 4K 120p video, and even 6K RAW 12-bit internal recording. Move the focus point by moving your eye, or with the super-fast Smart Controller joystick. Human and animal eye detection, 8 stops of IBIS… this camera has it all! 

The Canon EOS R3 has some stiff competition from rival flagships, but this camera can do things that Sony and Nikon's finest can't even dream of. Its party piece is Eye Control AF, which uses infrared sensors in the electronic viewfinder to track the movement of your eyeball – enabling you to move your focus point by simply looking at the subject you want to focus on! And yes, it works (and yes, it works with glasses). 

It also boasts incredible in-body image stabilization, offering up to 8 stops of compensation – more than any other full frame system, for rock-solid stills and gimbal-smooth video. Speaking of, you can capture JPEG+RAW bursts of up to 30fps, and capture video up to 6K 60p internal. 

The new autofocus system is nothing short of a cheat code for wildlife photography, the stacked sensor all but eliminates rolling shutter, and the body is just as weather-sealed as Canon's rugged and reliable 1D X DSLRs. 

I absolutely love this camera, and at this price there has never been a better time to buy one! 

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

