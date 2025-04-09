MASSIVE $5,000 price drop on a Canon cinema powerhouse as the EOS C500 Mark II is just $5,999

If you've been eyeing an upgrade to your video setup, this might just be the best deal of the year. The Canon EOS C500 Mark II, one of Canon’s most capable full-frame cinema cameras, is now available for just $5,999 at B&H Photo – a whopping $5,000 off its regular price of $10,999!

This substantial discount arrives amid increasing rumors of a successor on the horizon, not surprising given the C500 Mark II was originally released back in December 2019. But while the camera may be due for a refresh, this deal shouldn’t be overlooked. The C500 Mark II remains a top-tier cinema camera, trusted by many for commercial productions, independent films, and high-end documentary shoots.

Canon EOS C500 Mark II 5.9K Full-Frame Camera Body: was $10,999 now $5,999 at BHPhoto SAVE $5,000! The Canon EOS C500 Mark II 5.9K Full-Frame Camera Body has been a large part of the Cinema EOS lineup of cameras since its release in 2019. It features a full-frame CMOS sensor with an effective 18.69MP resolution, enabling a 5.9K output in full frame, while also giving the option for Super 35 and Super 16 frame sizes in high resolution.

Users continue to praise the native EF mount, which opens the door to an enormous range of Canon EF glass, from stills lenses to cinema primes and zooms. The mount itself is interchangeable in the field, offering further flexibility for those working with PL or locking EF setups.

The C500 Mark II's full-frame 5.9K CMOS sensor is a standout, capturing images with over 15 stops of dynamic range and enabling crop modes for Super 35 and Super 16 without sacrificing detail. The internal recording options are equally impressive, with support for Canon Cinema RAW Light and XF-AVC, all to dual CFexpress slots for a smooth, streamlined workflow.

Canon’s renowned Dual Pixel autofocus brings touch tracking and face detection into play, making focus feel responsive and precise even in fast-paced environments.

Also worth mentioning is the built-in five-axis electronic image stabilization, an increasingly rare feature at this level, which works even with anamorphic lenses, helping to smooth out handheld shots when needed.

At nearly half the original price, the C500 Mark II still has a lot to offer in 2025. Whether you're stepping into the full-frame cinema world for the first time or expanding your production toolkit, this is an unbeatable deal on a camera that continues to deliver stunning images and serious versatility.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

you may also like

Check out our guides to the best Canon cameras and the best cinema cameras.