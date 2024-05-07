Hasselblad goes ultra-wide with its latest lens

Ultra-wide and plenty fast – Hasselblad's new XCD 25V lens adds even more depth to the X System range
(Image credit: Hasselblad)
In what will be music to the ears of X System shooters who want to shoot wide and fast, Hasselblad has just launched its latest lens: the Hasselblad XCD 25V.
Combining an ultra-wide 19.75mm focal length, in equivalent full frame terms, the XCD 25V also boasts a fast f/2.5 aperture – something that Hasselblad hadn't previously offered on its wide-angle optics (the XCD 21mm, which is an old product, and the affordable XCD 28P, both of which are f/4).
The 25V is the fourth lens in the manufacturer's V-series of optics, joining the Hasselblad XCD 90V, 55V and 35V. In addition to sharing the same sleek aesthetic, it benefits from a manual focus clutch, customizable control ring and uniform 72mm filter thread.
Internally the lens has a complex optical formula featuring 10 groups and 13 elements, 4 of which are aspherical and 3 extra-low dispersion, in order to render every micron of detail demanded by the 100MP sensors on the Hasselblad X2D and Hasselblad 907X & CFV 100C.
As a V-series lens, it also benefits from Hasselblad's latest mechanical wizardry – namely the new and improved "close-only shutter" that can achieve flash sync speeds of up to 1/4000 sec, thanks to an optimized motor and exposure unit.
I've had the pleasure of using the lens extensively and concluded, in my Hasselblad XCD 25V review, that "the Hasselblad XCD 25V is the wide-angle lens I've been waiting for – and the wait has been worth it.
"I was pleased with the results I got from the 25V at all apertures, but Hasseblad glass is so expertly engineered that you can rely on sharpness even when shooting wide open. The detail in every image is just sublime."
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
The Hasselblad XCD 25V is available now, with immediate shipping, for $3,699 / £3,599 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.