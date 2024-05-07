Hasselblad goes ultra-wide with its latest lens

Ultra-wide and plenty fast – Hasselblad's new XCD 25V lens adds even more depth to the X System range

In what will be music to the ears of X System shooters who want to shoot wide and fast, Hasselblad has just launched its latest lens: the Hasselblad XCD 25V.

Combining an ultra-wide 19.75mm focal length, in equivalent full frame terms, the XCD 25V also boasts a fast f/2.5 aperture – something that Hasselblad hadn't previously offered on its wide-angle optics (the XCD 21mm, which is an old product, and the affordable XCD 28P, both of which are f/4).

