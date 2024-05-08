Grab the Sony ZV-E1 at lowest price this year in Spring cashback deal

If you're looking to start your vlogging career on YouTube or thinking of getting a camera for streaming then you need one of the best vlogging cameras around to help you achieve your dream. London Camera Exchange may have exactly what you are looking for with this Sony ZV-E1 bundle with comes with the Sony FE 28-60mm f4-5.6 zoom for £1,999 after cashback - which mounts up to a saving of £560.

Sony ZV-E1 + 28-60mm|was £2,559|now £1,999 after cashback

SAVE £560 at LCE on the Sony ZV-E1, the perfect camera to take your vlogs, streaming, and YouTube to the next level with stunning 4K video up to 120fps. You need to claim the £300 cashback from Sony after purchase to get the full saving,

Designed as a professional photo and cinema camera for content creators to up their game, the ultra-compact Sony ZV-E1 can provide a cinematic look to your vlogs, interviews, and product demonstrations in stunning 4K up to 120fps.

With an even smaller form than the Sony ZV-E10 and the cinema-style workings of the Sony A7S III, the ZV-E1 features a full-frame 12MP Exmor R CMOS sensor and a Bionz XR image processor to offer stunning cinematic looks in a tiny, mobile form.

Also, its full-frame E-mount, makes it one of the smallest cameras with an interchangeable lens mount around. Some of the benefits of the ZV-E1 include a cinematic bokeh, 15+ stops of dynamic range, 5-axis stabilization, AI-based auto-framing, AF assist, multiple mic options, USB streaming, dust and moisture-resistant housing to name just a few.