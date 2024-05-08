Grab the Sony ZV-E1 at lowest price this year in Spring cashback deal

If you're looking to start your vlogging career on YouTube or thinking of getting a camera for streaming then you need one of the best vlogging cameras around to help you achieve your dream. London Camera Exchange may have exactly what you are looking for with this Sony ZV-E1 bundle with comes with the Sony FE 28-60mm f4-5.6 zoom for £1,999 after cashback - which mounts up to a saving of £560.
Sony ZV-E1 + 28-60mm|was £2,559|now £1,999 after cashback
SAVE £560 at LCE on the Sony ZV-E1, the perfect camera to take your vlogs, streaming, and YouTube to the next level with stunning 4K video up to 120fps. You need to claim the £300 cashback from Sony after purchase to get the full saving,