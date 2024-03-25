Grab the Sony ZV-1F for just £441 on the last day of Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale

If you're looking for one of the best vlogging cameras to start up your own YouTube channel or you're looking for the perfect camera that you can use to stream across your favorite social media platforms - well now is the best time to purchase the Sony ZV-1F.

The Sony ZV-1F is a 4K vlogging camera setup.

Tailor-made for vloggers and digital creators, the Sony ZV-1F packs a punch in a compact size. Boasting a 1" sensor and a wide-angle lens equivalent to 20mm, this compact camera ensures you capture group selfies with sprawling backgrounds effortlessly, even at arm's length.

Its lens offers a broader field of view than the naked eye, delivering striking depth and perspective indoors or outdoors. Designed for portability, it's your ideal companion for documenting daily life and seizing spontaneous content on the fly.

With a convenient 3.0" flip-out touchscreen and a directional 3-capsule microphone tailored for front-facing recording, the ZV-1F caters to a vloggers every need.

It also offers unique features like the Product Showcase setting, background Defocus function, real-time Eye AF, Face Priority AE, and a user-friendly touchscreen interface, simplifying your shooting experience, all of this makes the Sony ZV-1F the perfect vlogging camera for anyone wanting to start a daily vlog or setup a YouTube channel.

