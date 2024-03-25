Grab the Sony ZV-1F for just £441 on the last day of Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Save £110. The Sony ZV-1F is just £441.19 this Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale

Sony ZV-1F ASDD deal
(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for one of the best vlogging cameras to start up your own YouTube channel or you're looking for the perfect camera that you can use to stream across your favorite social media platforms - well now is the best time to purchase the Sony ZV-1F.

It's the last day of the Amazon Spring Deal Days sales and currently, the Sony ZV-1F is just £441.19 at Amazon - which I think is a bargain for this ready-to-go 4K vlogging setup!

Sony ZV-1F|was £549|now £441.19 SAVE £110 at Amazon.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8430&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0BHTWW59W%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Sony ZV-1F|was £549|now £441.19
SAVE £110 at Amazon. If you want a great camera for vlogging or to start a YouTube channel this Sony as everything you could ever need - and more!

View Deal

Tailor-made for vloggers and digital creators, the Sony ZV-1F  packs a punch in a compact size. Boasting a 1" sensor and a wide-angle lens equivalent to 20mm, this compact camera ensures you capture group selfies with sprawling backgrounds effortlessly, even at arm's length. 

Its lens offers a broader field of view than the naked eye, delivering striking depth and perspective indoors or outdoors. Designed for portability, it's your ideal companion for documenting daily life and seizing spontaneous content on the fly.

With a convenient 3.0" flip-out touchscreen and a directional 3-capsule microphone tailored for front-facing recording, the ZV-1F caters to a vloggers every need.

It also offers unique features like the Product Showcase setting, background Defocus function, real-time Eye AF, Face Priority AE, and a user-friendly touchscreen interface, simplifying your shooting experience, all of this makes the Sony ZV-1F the perfect vlogging camera for anyone wanting to start a daily vlog or setup a YouTube channel.

Amazon Spring Deals sale ends at midnight GMT tonight (March 25, 2024)

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles