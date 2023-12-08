Grab the amazing Fujifilm GFX 50S II with a $1,000 discount while stock lasts!

If you've been waiting to upgrade from full frame to medium format, but have been holding off for a great deal then it is time to get out your checkbook as this $1,000 discount on the Fujifilm GFX 50S II making this awesome 50MP camera the same price as its mere pro-grade full-rame equivalents is a steal of a deal, and what sweetens it up even further is that you can get this price at Adorama, B&H, and Amazon

Fujifilm GFX 50S II| was $3,999 |now $2,999

SAVE $1,000 at Adorama This camera is in the hands of many professional photographers for good reason, equipped with a 50MP medium format sensor this camera offers fine art quality prints, now at pro-grade 35mm money - INSANE!

Offering the perfect mix of accessibility and flexibility, the Fujifilm GFX 50S II is a unique medium format mirrorless camera that is wonderfully compact and portable.

Featuring a stunning 51.4MP CMOS sensor paired with an improved X-Processor 4 image processor, this camera produces files with extensive dynamic range and high resolution and offers an extended sensitivity range of ISO 50-102400 for working in difficult lighting conditions. The sensor's large form factor also achieves a unique three-dimensional look with especially smooth tonal and color transitions.

This is a remarkable camera that is on the wish list of many photographers, and in the hands of some of the best photographers in the world - for good reason too!

I think a $1,000 discount and a price tag of just $2,999 put's it in contention with pro full-frame mirrorless cameras, You get more resolution, better dynamic range, and a camera that looks stunning - I know which I'd pick in a heartbeat!