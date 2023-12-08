Grab the amazing Fujifilm GFX 50S II with a $1,000 discount while stock lasts!

published

Save $1,000 on the GFX 50S II and upgrade to medium format for a full-frame budget!

GFX 50S II deal
If you've been waiting to upgrade from full frame to medium format, but have been holding off for a great deal then it is time to get out your checkbook as this $1,000 discount on the Fujifilm GFX 50S II making this awesome 50MP camera the same price as its mere pro-grade full-rame equivalents is a steal of a deal, and what sweetens it up even further is that you can get this price at  Adorama, B&H, and Amazon

Fujifilm GFX 50S II|was $3,999|now $2,999 SAVE $1,000 at Adorama

Fujifilm GFX 50S II|was $3,999|now $2,999
SAVE $1,000 at Adorama This camera is in the hands of many professional photographers for good reason, equipped with a 50MP medium format sensor this camera offers fine art quality prints, now at pro-grade 35mm money - INSANE!

Offering the perfect mix of accessibility and flexibility, the Fujifilm GFX 50S II is a unique medium format mirrorless camera that is wonderfully compact and portable. 

Featuring a stunning 51.4MP CMOS sensor paired with an improved X-Processor 4 image processor, this camera produces files with extensive dynamic range and high resolution and offers an extended sensitivity range of ISO 50-102400 for working in difficult lighting conditions. The sensor's large form factor also achieves a unique three-dimensional look with especially smooth tonal and color transitions.

This is a remarkable camera that is on the wish list of many photographers, and in the hands of some of the best photographers in the world - for good reason too!

I think a $1,000 discount and a price tag of just $2,999 put's it in contention with pro full-frame mirrorless cameras, You get more resolution, better dynamic range, and a camera that looks stunning - I know which I'd pick in a heartbeat!

Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

