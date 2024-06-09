Got an EOS R camera? Canon probably has new firmware for you

Own a Canon EOS R camera? Then it's likely you have a new firmware update waiting for you. Canon has just released a bonanza of firmware for cameras including the EOS R6 Mark II, R8, R7, R10 and R50, as well as the EL-5 Speedlite.

Firmware is crucial to ensure that older cameras keep working smoothly with newer lenses and equipment as they are released, quashing pesky bugs that can crop up in the software, as well as just implementing improvements to camera and lens performance that Canon has been developing behind the scenes.

It is great to see camera companies committing to supporting cameras long after they are released. While we are not quite at Apple levels of ongoing updates just yet, it's reassuring to know that your brand-new camera might continue to get even more exciting features down the line, with huge new features like the Canon EOS R5's 400MP pixel shift coming via a firmware update.

This round of firmware updates doesn't add any showstopping features, but it fixes a number of known issues with Canon's cameras, as well as adding more features about for working with flashes and transferring images from the via FTP.

You can find the firmware for your camera or Speedlite at the respective product page on the Canon support site. Here's a breakdown of each update…

Canon EOS R6 Mark II Firmware Version 1.4.0

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The number of shots for the [Interval Timer] can now be set up to 9999.

[FEM] has been added to [Flash Custom Function Settings]. Also, [ON/ETTL→M] has been added to [Button Customization]. When using a flash that does not have a display panel, FEM (FE memory) can now be performed from the camera.

[Protect after transfer] has been added to [FTP transfer settings]. This allows you to automatically protect images that have been transferred via FTP. You can also determine whether an image has been transferred via FTP.

Corrected the following errors:

Fixed an issue where the camera would occasionally take a long time to start up, such as when recovering from auto power off.

Improved security for FTPS connections.

Fixed an issue that could occur only under certain conditions, where images would not be displayed correctly in the viewfinder or on the monitor, and camera controls would become unresponsive (Error 70 may also be displayed).

Fixed an issue where the in-body image stabilization unit would not be initialized and error 20 would be displayed if the camera was started while being shaken.

Fixed an issue that could cause error 70 to occur when shooting in A+ mode or with AI Focus AF set.

Fixed an issue that could cause the card access lamp to flash and stop responding to operations while shooting small subjects.

Fixed an issue that could cause the shutter to continue releasing continuously when pressing the shutter button and another button simultaneously under certain settings.

Canon EOS R8 Firmware Version 1.3.0 & EOS R50 Firmware Version 1.2.0

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

[FEM] has been added to [Flash Custom Function Settings]. Also, [ON/ETTL→M] has been added to [Button Customization]. When using a flash that does not have a display panel, FEM (FE memory) can now be performed from the camera.

Corrected the following errors:

Fixed an issue where the camera would occasionally take a long time to start up, such as when recovering from auto power off.

Fixed an issue that could occur only under certain conditions, where images would not be displayed correctly in the viewfinder or on the monitor, and camera controls would become unresponsive (Error 70 may also be displayed).

Fixed an issue where the in-body image stabilization unit would not be initialized and error 20 would be displayed if the camera was started while being shaken.

Fixed an issue that could cause error 70 to occur when shooting in A+ mode or with AI Focus AF set.

Fixed an issue that could cause the card access lamp to flash and stop responding to operations while shooting small subjects.

Fixed an issue that could cause the shutter to continue releasing continuously when pressing the shutter button and another button simultaneously under certain settings.

Canon EOS R7 Firmware Version 1.5.0 & Canon EOS R10 Firmware Version 1.5.0

(Image credit: Canon)

Added support for the digital camera software development support kit (EDSDK/CCAPI).

Corrected the following errors:

Fixed an issue where the camera would occasionally take a long time to start up, such as when recovering from auto power off.

Fixed an issue that could occur only under certain conditions, where images would not be displayed correctly in the viewfinder or on the monitor, and camera controls would become unresponsive (Error 70 may also be displayed).

Fixed an issue that could cause error 70 to occur when shooting in A+ mode or with AI Focus AF set.

Fixed an issue that could cause the card access lamp to flash and stop responding to operations while shooting small subjects.

Fixed an issue that could cause the shutter to continue releasing continuously when pressing the shutter button and another button simultaneously under certain settings.

EL-5 Firmware Version 1.1.0 & ST-E10 Firmware Version 1.1.0

[FEM] has been added to [Flash Custom Function Settings]. [ON/ETTL→M] has also been added to [Button Customization]. When using a flash that does not have a display panel, FEM (FE Memory) can now be performed from the camera.

