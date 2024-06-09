Got an EOS R camera? Canon probably has new firmware for you

By
published

Canon releases firmware bonanza for the EOS R6 Mark II, R8, R7, R10, and EOS R50 – and the EL-5 Speedlite

Canon EOS R8 mirrorless digital camera
(Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

Own a Canon EOS R camera? Then it's likely you have a new firmware update waiting for you. Canon has just released a bonanza of firmware for cameras including the EOS R6 Mark II, R8, R7, R10 and R50, as well as the EL-5 Speedlite.

Firmware is crucial to ensure that older cameras keep working smoothly with newer lenses and equipment as they are released, quashing pesky bugs that can crop up in the software, as well as just implementing improvements to camera and lens performance that Canon has been developing behind the scenes.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Gareth Bevan
Gareth Bevan
Reviews Editor

Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.

Related articles