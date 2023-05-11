GoPro slashes prices of (most) current cameras to pre-pandemic figures - but there is a catch

Drop everything, GoPro has a very exciting announcement; or, at least one that will make your bank account happy. From today, almost all GoPro products will drop to their pre-pandemic prices which means you can now save yourself around £/$100.

If you were holding off investing in one of the best action cameras to capture your summer adventures, perhaps this is your sign that it’s time. The Flagship GoPro Hero 11 Black has dropped to $399, down from $499.99, the Hero 11 Black Mini is now $299.99 while the slightly older but still very impressive specced Hero 9 Black is just $249.99 and it still benefits from the Hypersmooth stabilization and 5K video found in newer models.

The GoPro Hero Max, a 5.6K 360° dual-camera is one of the few products that won't benefit from the price decrease, remaining at its current price of $499.99 which we think is still a very good value considering you can use it as a standard action cam too. While the price drops will come as welcome news to anyone who isn’t a GoPro subscriber, it does mean that GoPro is no offer longer able to offer any extra discount to those who do decide to sign up for a GoPro Subscription.

With the GoPro Subscription, you will still get free unlimited cloud storage, guaranteed damage camera replacement, and access to the premium feature in the GoPro Quk App, plus discounts on future cameras you buy. GoPro is also offering 50% off its Subscription for the first year making it just $24.99 – and should you decide to renew it after a year, you will then be able to $100 off a new GoPro camera.

GoPro’s founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman said, “Pandemic related challenged forced us to raise prices, but now those pressured have ended and we’re stoked to make the insane performance of today’s GoPro more accessible for everyone”

Like so many companies, GoPro was hit by the chip shortages that affected the entire tech industry during the pandemic. Factory closures meant they were in very short supply so the cost skyrocketed. Generally, cameras are a lot more expensive than they used to be, so much so that some people find it hard to care about new cameras when they can’t afford them anyway so this is a refreshing change.

Whether you’re planning a summer of hiking, mountain biking, kayaking or even just a spot of sightseeing, a GoPro is the perfect way to capture high-quality video and stills as it's compact and lightweight. Plus, if you use it with one of the best GoPro accessories such as the invisible selfie stick, you can take some pretty impressive selfies too!

