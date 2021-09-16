GoPro Hero 10 Black doubles-up on frame rates and cables-up to smartphones

Action camera market leader GoPro has announced the 10th edition of its flagship product, the Hero10 Black, which claims 5.3K video at 60 frames per second (fps) and has some new offload features.

In what amounts largely to incremental changes when compared to 2020’s GoPro Hero9 Black, the new version nevertheless represents a significant videography upgrade.

The Hero10 Black will sell for $399.98 / £379.99 / AU$599.95 with an included one-year GoPro Subscription or $499.99 / £479.99 / AU$749.95 without a subscription. Existing GoPro subscribers can purchase it for $399.98 / £379.99.

Many of its new features are the result of the GoPro Hero10 Black having inside a new GP2 processor. It replaces the GP1, which has been in use since the Hero6 Black.

Most significantly of all are a bunch of improvements to its video frame rates across various resolutions. The Hero10 Black can capture 5.3K video at 60 fps (up from 30 fps), 4K video at 120 fps (up from 60 fps) and 2.7K video at 240 fps (up from 120 fps).

The Hero10 Black physically links to a smartphone using a supplied cable that allows users to offload footage directly into GoPro’s Quik app (Image credit: GoPro)

The new processor also enables HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization, which now features in-camera horizon leveling to a tilt limit of 45°, as well as improved low-light performance and a significantly faster user interface. GoPro says that the GP2 processor also enables improved video algorithms featuring local tone mapping and 3D noise reduction.

For still photos, the Hero10 Black can capture in 23 megapixels and grab 19.6 megapixel stills from videos. That’s a significant leap from the Hero9 Black.

(Image credit: GoPro)

Perhaps the biggest surprise is how the Hero10 Black links to other devices and the cloud. When the Hero10 Black is charging it will automatically upload the most recent footage to a GoPro cloud account, though it requires a GoPro Subscription (which includes unlimited cloud backup in original quality).

A new departure for GoPro, the Hero10 Black physically links to a smartphone; in the box is a cable that allows users to offload footage directly into GoPro’s Quik app, which can be used for free. It can also be done wirelessly, though the cable option is 50% faster, says GoPro. The cable will also work with the Hero9 Black.

The GoPro Hero10 can use the same Mod accessories as the GoPro Hero9 (Image credit: GoPro)

However, the Hero10 Black looks identical to its successor. There’s the same front-mounted color LCD screen, which is the same size, though has improved touch sensitivity. Thankfully the GoPro Hero 10 Black also uses the same larger battery as the GoPro Hero 9 Black, which will please those wanting to upgrade without having to buy a lot of new accessories.

Ditto the Mods; Max Lens Mod, Media Mod, Light Mod and Display Mod will continue to work with the Hero10 Black.

Physical differences on the new camera are small, with a new blue logo and a slightly lighter design; 153g compared to Hero9 Black’s 158g.

“Hero10 Black is one of the most impressive cameras in the world, regardless of price,” said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro founder and CEO. “Congratulations to our product and engineering teams on creating such a worthy 10th edition of our beloved Hero camera.”

