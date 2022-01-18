Google’s “Pixel Notepad” foldable phone rumored to beat the Galaxy Fold on price!

The Pixel Notepad is rumored to have a lesser camera system than the Google Pixel 6.

According to 9to5Google, who has a source that “that has proven knowledgeable about Google’s Pixel plans in the past”, Google's upcoming foldable camera phone could be named the “Pixel Notepad” and that “Logbook” had been previously considered too.

The phone is said to have had other working names as well, so there’s no way of knowing for sure if Pixel Notepad is the name the phone will go to market with – Google’s marketing department are no less fickle than that of the other manufacturers.

The same source told 9to5Google that the Pixel Notepad will come with a surprisingly lesser price tag than anticipated, costing less than the $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Availability of the upcoming foldable is rumored to be limited and mirror that of the Pixel 4a in 2020 – available in the US first and in other markets after. The Google Pixel 4a had a one-month international availability gap, but it’s said to look like a longer international wait for the Pixel Notepad.

Pixel Notepad expected specs

The rumors and leaks regarding the Pixel Notepad are starting to gather momentum now and allow us to build up an anticipated picture of the new camera phone. The Pixel Notepad is said to be coming in a form factor similar to that in the Oppo Find N, rather than the Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The Pixel Notepad is rumored to be powered by the Google Tensor chip, as we would expect. It’s also rumored to have a lesser camera system than the Google Pixel 6.

As always, it is worth pointing out that we don’t know the credentials of 9to5Google’s source and that when given the opportunity to comment, a Google spokesperson simply said: “We don’t comment on rumors or speculation.”

