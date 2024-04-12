Live: Blackmagic Design announcing new camera products - follow along with us
Aussie pro video specialists is announcig its new cameras and post production gear very shortly - and we're here reporting
Blackmagic Design is annoucing its new line-up of products for ahead of the NAB trade show - and we are here to report on what the Australian professional video gear specialists have in store. What's more you can follow along live with us on the Blackmagic website.or on the YouTube link below.
The live stream of the press conference started for those in Los Angeles at 9 AM PDT, in New York at 12 PM EDT, in London at 5 PM BST on April 12 – and in Sydney at 2 AM AEST on April 13.
The NAB 2024 exhibition kicks off in Las Vegas this weekend - running from April 13-17 - and as usual we expect Blackmagic Design to bring us a range of product announcements. In its teaser, it says, "Join us to learn what's new in broadcast, post-production, and cameras!".
Blackmagic is highly secretive, and unlike most other camera manufacturers, new products rarely leak ahead of its online press conferences—and as such, we don't really know what we have in store. But let's hope for new additions to its Ursa and Pocket Cinema Camera ranges and to its highly regarded video editing software, DaVinci Resolve.
Last year, the company announced its first full-frame L-mount camera the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K - and as a member of the L-mount Alliance, it will be interesting if it launches more camera using this lens mount that it also used by Panasonic, Leica and Sigma for some of its cameras.
A defocus background feature uses AI to throw things in the distance out of focus
New film look creator panel
7 channel color mixing
Red, Green, Blue, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, and Skintone - each color can be adjusted individually
AI tools
There's a really neat audio editing feature where the speech is captured as text, and then you can edit the video by simply removing that section of dialogue
Next some news on DaVinci Resolve 19
Now a studio monitor with 2110 compatibility, for use in rack systems.
$1265 - same price as previous model, coming in next few weeks
Blackmagic says it want SMPE 2110 to be available to more people...
so has come up with a new codec Blackmagic IP10 Codec to make it easier for use
But also has a family of converters so that you can bring 2110 into your workflow
New low-cost studio switcher is up next for desktop use with software control…
ATEM Micro Panel
$675
Available in July
Next…
ATEM 1 M/E Constellation 4K
Another switcher - for HD and Ultra HD
$1,795 and available now
Next up...
ATEM 2 M/E Constellation 4K - adds an Ultra HD model to Blackmagic's range of video production switchers.
$3,795
First up a new VideoHub router using 12G SDI
$12,995
Shipping in about five weeks
Some big camera news! So that will be the highlight - as we had hoped... But that will doubtlessly come at the end of the video, so stay patient
And we are off… with a rundown of some of the movies Blackmagic gear has been involved with. So great films there…
Sadly, Blackmagic has disable comments on the YouTube page - so we can't report on what everyone is wanting to see. However, over 2,500 viewers are currently online, and that is going up as we type...
Are you all set for the Blackmagic announcements - the music is playing, and the YouTube link (above) is now live…
