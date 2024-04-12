Live

Live: Blackmagic Design announcing new camera products - follow along with us

Aussie pro video specialists is announcig its new cameras and post production gear very shortly - and we're here reporting

By Chris George
last updated
Blackmagic NAB 2024 product announcement
(Image: © Blackmagic Design)

Blackmagic Design is annoucing its new line-up of products for ahead of the NAB trade show - and we are here to report on what the Australian professional video gear specialists have in store. What's more you can follow along live with us on the Blackmagic website.or on the YouTube link below.

The live stream of the press conference started for those in Los Angeles at 9 AM PDT, in New York at 12 PM EDT, in London at 5 PM BST on April 12 – and in Sydney at 2 AM AEST on April 13.

Refresh

A defocus background feature uses AI to throw things in the distance out of focus

New film look creator panel

7 channel color mixing
Red, Green, Blue, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, and Skintone - each color can be adjusted individually

AI tools
There's a really neat audio editing feature where the speech is captured as text, and then you can edit the video by simply removing that section of dialogue

Next some news on DaVinci Resolve 19

Now a studio monitor with 2110 compatibility, for use in rack systems.
$1265 - same price as previous model, coming in next few weeks

Blackmagic says it want SMPE 2110 to be available to more people...
so has come up with a new codec Blackmagic IP10 Codec to make it easier for use

New low-cost studio switcher is up next for desktop use with software control…
ATEM Micro Panel
$675
Available in July

Next…
ATEM 1 M/E Constellation 4K
Another switcher - for HD and Ultra HD
$1,795 and available now

Next up...
ATEM 2 M/E Constellation 4K - adds an Ultra HD model to Blackmagic's range of video production switchers.
$3,795

First up a new VideoHub router using 12G SDI
$12,995
Shipping in about five weeks

Some big camera news! So that will be the highlight - as we had hoped... But that will doubtlessly come at the end of the video, so stay patient

And we are off… with a rundown of some of the movies Blackmagic gear has been involved with. So great films there…

Sadly, Blackmagic has disable comments on the YouTube page - so we can't report on what everyone is wanting to see. However, over 2,500 viewers are currently online, and that is going up as we type...

Are you all set for the Blackmagic announcements - the music is playing, and the YouTube link (above) is now live…

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1