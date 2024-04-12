Live: Blackmagic Design announcing new camera products - follow along with us

Blackmagic Design is annoucing its new line-up of products for ahead of the NAB trade show - and we are here to report on what the Australian professional video gear specialists have in store. What's more you can follow along live with us on the Blackmagic website.or on the YouTube link below.

The live stream of the press conference started for those in Los Angeles at 9 AM PDT, in New York at 12 PM EDT, in London at 5 PM BST on April 12 – and in Sydney at 2 AM AEST on April 13.

The NAB 2024 exhibition kicks off in Las Vegas this weekend - running from April 13-17 - and as usual we expect Blackmagic Design to bring us a range of product announcements. In its teaser, it says, "Join us to learn what's new in broadcast, post-production, and cameras!".

Blackmagic is highly secretive, and unlike most other camera manufacturers, new products rarely leak ahead of its online press conferences—and as such, we don't really know what we have in store. But let's hope for new additions to its Ursa and Pocket Cinema Camera ranges and to its highly regarded video editing software, DaVinci Resolve.

Last year, the company announced its first full-frame L-mount camera the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K - and as a member of the L-mount Alliance, it will be interesting if it launches more camera using this lens mount that it also used by Panasonic, Leica and Sigma for some of its cameras.