Fujifilm X-mount shooters get new, fast ultra-wide zoom

By Ben Andrews
published

Tamron launches new 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD for Fujifilm X-mount cameras

Tamron 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD
Tamron 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD (Image credit: Tamron)

In February this year Tamron revealed (opens in new tab) it was working on a Fujifilm X-mount version of its existing Sony-fit 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD, which would become Tamron's fourth lens for the Fujifilm APS-C mirrorless system. Now the development is complete and the lens is set to launch on May 30th, priced at $829 USD.

Specifications

(Image credit: Tamron)

Mount: Fujilm X, Sony E
Manufacturer model number:  B060
Full frame: No
Autofocus: Yes
Image stabilization: No
Lens construction: 12 elements in 10 groups
Angle of view: 71.5-105.3 degrees
Diaphragm blades: 7
Minimum aperture: f/16
Minimum focusing distance: 0.15-0.24m
Maximum magnification ratio: 0.25-0.13x
Filter size: 67mm
Dimensions: 73x86mm
Weight: 335g

With a full-frame equivalent focal range of 16.5-30mm, paired with a constant f/2.8 aperture and low 335g mass, this is a lightweight lens ideal for travel and landscape photography. It focuses down to an impressive 5.9in (15cm) at 11mm, which combined with the maximum magnification ratio of 1:4 allows for creative close-up photography with distinctive wide-angle perspective distortion.

Constructed of 12 elements in 10 groups, the lens also incorporates two GM (Glass Molded Aspherical) to help improve sharpness, while one XLD (eXtra Low Dispersion) and two LD (Low Dispersion) elements should reduce chromatic aberrations. Coatings include Tamron's BBAR-G2 (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection Generation 2) to suppress ghosting and flare, along with a moisture- and grease-resistant fluorine coating on the front element. Further protection from the elements is provided by weather seals on the lens mount and in other "critical locations".

The lens also boasts an "exceptionally quiet" RXD (Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive) stepping motor AF which Tamron states is ideal for both stills and video.

We'd expect this new Fujifilm variant of the Tamron 11-20mm to perform very similarly to the existing Sony version, reviewed here. Considering that lens performed brilliantly, Fujifilm shooters should be in for a treat once the X-mount version goes on sale at the end of this month.

The three Tamron lenses already available for the Fujifilm X-shooter are the 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD, 17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD, and 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD.

