Tamron opens up 11-20mm f/2.8 wide zoom to Fujifilm X-photographers

By Chris George
published

Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD with the lens specialist's fourth option for the APS-C Fujifilm X-mount

Tamron 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD
Tamron 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD (Image credit: Tamron)

Tamron has just announced that it will be bringing out its fast-apertured, wide-angle 11-20mm f/2.8 zoom in Fujifilm X mount. It will be Tamron's fourth lens for the Fujifilm APS-C mirrorless system.

The Tamron 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD (opens in new tab) was first launched in Sony mount f last year. Its zoom offers an effective focal length of 16.5-30mm.

Weighing just 335g, this is a lightweight lens and therefore a good choice for travel and landscape photography.

It focuses down to an impressive 5.9in (15cm) at the wide-angle lens, which allows for creative close-up photography. Constructed of 12 elements in 10 groups, the lens is said to be moisture resistant, and has a fluorine coating for further protection from the elements.

The lens also boasts an "exceptionally quiet" RXD stepping motor, which will be particularly welcome by video users.

The three Tamron lenses already available for the Fujifilm X-shooter are the 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD (opens in new tab), 17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD (opens in new tab), and 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD.

Specifications

(Image credit: Tamron)

Mount: Fujilm X, Sony E
Manufacturer model number:  B060
Full frame: No
Autofocus: Yes
Image stabilization: No
Lens construction: 12 elements in 10 groups
Angle of view: 71.5-105.3 degrees
Diaphragm blades: 7
Minimum aperture: f/16
Minimum focusing distance: 0.15-0.24m
Maximum magnification ratio: 0.25-0.13x
Filter size: 67mm
Dimensions: 73x86mm
Weight: 335g

Availability & pricing

Tamron tells us that this is a development announcement - and as such there is no on-sale date or price for the lens. However, the Sony version of this lens can currently be bought for $699/£699 - down from its original launch price of $829/£820.

See also
Best Fujifilm lenses (opens in new tab)
Best wide-angle lenses (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles