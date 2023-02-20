Tamron opens up 11-20mm f/2.8 wide zoom to Fujifilm X-photographers

Tamron has just announced that it will be bringing out its fast-apertured, wide-angle 11-20mm f/2.8 zoom in Fujifilm X mount. It will be Tamron's fourth lens for the Fujifilm APS-C mirrorless system.

The Tamron 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD (opens in new tab) was first launched in Sony mount f last year. Its zoom offers an effective focal length of 16.5-30mm.

Weighing just 335g, this is a lightweight lens and therefore a good choice for travel and landscape photography.

It focuses down to an impressive 5.9in (15cm) at the wide-angle lens, which allows for creative close-up photography. Constructed of 12 elements in 10 groups, the lens is said to be moisture resistant, and has a fluorine coating for further protection from the elements.

The lens also boasts an "exceptionally quiet" RXD stepping motor, which will be particularly welcome by video users.

The three Tamron lenses already available for the Fujifilm X-shooter are the 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD (opens in new tab), 17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD (opens in new tab), and 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD.

Specifications

(Image credit: Tamron)

Mount: Fujilm X, Sony E

Manufacturer model number: B060

Full frame: No

Autofocus: Yes

Image stabilization: No

Lens construction: 12 elements in 10 groups

Angle of view: 71.5-105.3 degrees

Diaphragm blades: 7

Minimum aperture: f/16

Minimum focusing distance: 0.15-0.24m

Maximum magnification ratio: 0.25-0.13x

Filter size: 67mm

Dimensions: 73x86mm

Weight: 335g

Availability & pricing

Tamron tells us that this is a development announcement - and as such there is no on-sale date or price for the lens. However, the Sony version of this lens can currently be bought for $699/£699 - down from its original launch price of $829/£820.

See also

Best Fujifilm lenses (opens in new tab)

Best wide-angle lenses (opens in new tab)