New firmware has been released by Fujifilm for three of its GFX medium format cameras, in order to "fix minor bugs" but also to improve compatibility with newer lenses.

The Fujifilm GFX 100 II, GFX 50S and GFX 50R are the cameras that are receiving updates. That is not a typo; the original 50S and the 50R haven't had much mention for a long time, with many users thinking that Fujifilm had passed them over for the newer GFX 50S II. Instead, the new firmware specifically brings these classic GFXes into the modern day.

Fujifilm GFX 100 II (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

I always had a soft spot for the GFX 50R, a digital medium format camera in the style of a rangefinder was an exciting and unique take on the form. Users of the camera will be happy it has not been forgotten quite yet, with Fujifilm updating its compatibility with the latest lenses: the GF 30mm f/5.6 T/S and GF 110mm f/5.6 T/S Macro. The update also addresses a few other ease-of-use issues.

Future-proofing cameras is always a good idea, and keeping your existing users happy is even better – especially when there might be a new release for their models coming soon. Rumors have been circling regarding a new GFX rangefinder-style camera much like the GFX 50R. Nothing is confirmed, but a 50R II or even a 100R would be exciting news for new and current users!

Official notes of each of the firmware updates is as follows:

Fujifilm GFX 50S (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm GFX 100 II

The firmware update Ver.1.20 from Ver.1.11 incorporates the following issues:

A "MULTI" button is added to the "Remote Rec Function" menu. Pressing this button splits the screen display into four sections, allowing you to watch Live Views of multiple cameras simultaneously and pressing the “SINGLE” button bring back to the single screen display.

A "Clean display mode" is added to the "Remote Rec Function" menu. When "Clean display mode" is selected, only the Live View is displayed.

Other minor bugs are fixed.

Fujifilm GFX 50S

The firmware update Ver.4.50 from Ver.4.41 incorporates the following issues:

The following functions are available in combination with the GF 30mm f/5.6 T/S and GF 110mm f/5.6 T/S Macro:

・Distance indicator

・FOCUS CHECK

・Displaying “SHIFT AMOUNT / ROTATE AMOUNT” on the preview screen

・Recording “SHIFT AMOUNT / ROTATE AMOUNT” in the EXIF tag

The firmware bug is fixed that the camera freezes when zooming in on "FOCUS CHECK" under the following conditions.

・35mm FORMAT MODE: ON

・FOCUS CHECK: ON

Other minor bugs are fixed.

Fujifilm GFX50 R

The firmware update Ver.3.10 from Ver.3.00 incorporates the following issues:

The following functions are available in combination with the GF 30mm f/5.6 T/S and GF 110mm f/5.6 T/S Macro:

・Distance indicator

・FOCUS CHECK

・Displaying “SHIFT AMOUNT / ROTATE AMOUNT” on the preview screen

・Recording “SHIFT AMOUNT / ROTATE AMOUNT” in the EXIF tag

The firmware bug is fixed that the camera freezes when zooming in on "FOCUS CHECK" under the following conditions.

・35mm FORMAT MODE: ON

・FOCUS CHECK: ON

Other minor bugs are fixed.

For instructions on how to update the firmware for your camera, visit the official Fujifilm website.

