Fujifilm on track for "record-high" earnings as pro camera sales soar

Fujifilm has just released its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, with an overall increase and projection for a record-high year of earnings due to what Fujifilm states as "strong sales in imaging".

This year has seen Fujifilm release some fantastic bodies, such as the Fujifilm X-T50 and the Fujifilm GFX 100S II. These professional cameras, in combination with consumer-oriented products like the Instax Wide 400, have resulted in what CEO Teiichi Goto once described as a "gold mine in the photography business".

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm is a company that covers many areas of electronics, including medical care and televisions, and as a business spreads its research and development over many industries. The financial report provides insights into all of these areas but, in our corner of the world, the imaging section makes for particularly interesting reading.

Right off the bat, the report states, "Revenue and operating income soared due to solid sales of instant photo systems and digital cameras," and the numbers sure back it up!

Consumer imaging brought in revenue of ¥74.6 billion (approximately $508.6 million / £398.6 million / AU$773.8 million), which was an increase of 17.8% from the previous year. Professional imaging saw an even greater improvement on last year's results, up a whopping 33.8% and generating ¥56.1 billion ($382.5 million / £299.7 million / AU$581.9 million).

"In the consumer imaging, revenue increased mainly due to strong sales of instant photo systems… we launched the Instax Wide 400 in July 2024 and relaunched the Instax Mini LiPlay, a hybrid instant camera with the ability to record voice messages.

"We also developed our B‐to‐B services by holding photo sessions using Instax Biz at the international Breakin convention in Paris, France, in May 2024, and at the Lions Collection, an event organized by the Seibu Lions in Japan in the same month.

"In Professional Imaging, revenue increased significantly due to strong sales mainly of models launched in the previous fiscal year."

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Despite Fujifilm's successful and increasingly popular professional imaging department, it's consumer imaging that continues to come out as the top earner.

But I can't help but wonder if Fujifilm was able to keep up with the demand for cameras such as the Fujifilm X100VI, it would bring in a lot more revenue in addition to providing its customers what they want!

The full report can be found on the Fujifilm website.

