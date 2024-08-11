Fujifilm on track for "record-high" earnings as pro camera sales soar

Raking in $5.1 billion, Fujifilm's first quarter financials see consumer cameras jump 17.8% and pro imaging up 33.8%

Fujifilm has just released its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, with an overall increase and projection for a record-high year of earnings due to what Fujifilm states as "strong sales in imaging".

This year has seen Fujifilm release some fantastic bodies, such as the Fujifilm X-T50 and the Fujifilm GFX 100S II. These professional cameras, in combination with consumer-oriented products like the Instax Wide 400, have resulted in what CEO Teiichi Goto once described as a "gold mine in the photography business".

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

