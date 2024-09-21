Fujifilm launches dedicated Fujifilm Film Simulation website

Have you tried the Fujifilm dedicated Fujifilm Film Simulation page yet? The film simulations do just what they say on the tin; they simulate the appearance of classic black and white, and color film.

Fujifilm takes its in-camera looks seriously, drawing on its significant heritage as a photographic film manufacturer, meaning they are far more technical than an ineffective Instagram filter.

It loads its digital cameras with around a dozen unique looks which take inspiration from its analogue emulsions.

Introduced in 2004, the film simulations harnessed 70 years of knowledge honed by Fujifilm since its foundation in 1934.

"This history and experience are reflected in the high quality of the Simulations, but rather than simply recreating analogue film, Film Simulations inherit the vision of the future we strived for in the analogue era," say Fujifilm on their new site dedicated just to simulations.

"Like dining at a restaurant where an experienced chef carefully oversees the flavors of each dish, Film Simulations allow you to enjoy the results of extensive expertise without deep photographic knowledge," it added.

Fujifilm divides its film simulations into two main categories: the all-around types, "ideal for a wide range of subjects," and individualistic types, for "vibrant reproduction, ideal for landscape and nature."

Users can click on each film simulation and see a description of each one, and they also explain how the different effects; Grain Effect, Color Chrome Effect and Color Chrome FX Blue affect your images.

Each simulation is designed using PROVIA as a base standard, and Fujifilm adds:

"Neither type claims to be the right answer. Film Simulations are merely suggestions to help broaden a photographer’s creative palette. Also, unlike replacing photographic film, no money or effort is required to choose between them."

