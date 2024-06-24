Fujifilm is about to start producing its C200 and C400 color negative films again, in Nanning, China, according to reports from Chinese media and the Xiaohongshu social network.

The films will be produced by Yes!Star, a company known for producing medical films.

The announcement was made at a launch conference in Nanning, stating that the move is intended to help meet rising demand for film photography.

Many photographers have been speculating since the announcement about whether these films will be Fujifilm’s own emulsions, or if they will just be Kodak’s Gold 200 and UltraMax 400, repackaged as the Fujifilm 200 and 400.

According to Fujifilm Rumors , it’s likely that the new film will be Kodak rebranded:

“I am not sure if all these moves by Fujifilm contribute to the health of film photography (delegate other companies to make film Fujifilm does not want to do anymore), or if they are just a way for Fujifilm to make a quick buck out of selling their iconic film stock brand names to third parties.”

This announcement comes just over a year after Fujifilm Japan stopped accepting orders for color negative 35mm film, as well as reversal films in both 35mm and 120 formats, amid supply shortages.

Analogue photography is enjoying a huge resurgence at the moment, however, this unexpected uptake has led to a shortage in supplies and materials to support the hobby.

In 2022 Fujifilm warned that many of its 35mm films were expected to be in short supply “for the time being,” and earlier that year the company issued a similar warning about supply issues with its 120 films.

Fujifilm is not the only company relaunching its film production in one way or another.

Earlier this year, Shanghai, which has already brought back some black-and-white films, released the Shenguang 400 film, which many believe to be a repackaged Original Wolfen film.

Similarly, in early June 2024, one of the largest color film producers in China, Lucky Film, said it was about to bring back color negative film production by the end of 2024.

