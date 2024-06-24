Fujifilm is producing color film again in China – but will it just be repackaged Kodak?

By
published

This release comes a year after Fujifilm Japan announced it would need to suspend all its film orders over supply issues

Fujifilm 200 color film
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm is about to start producing its C200 and C400 color negative films again, in Nanning, China, according to reports from Chinese media and the Xiaohongshu social network. 

The films will be produced by Yes!Star, a company known for producing medical films. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles