Fujifilm hates money, is not making a new film camera

All the big names like Pentax, Kodak and Rollei have new 35mm cameras – but a new Fujfilm film camera is not "on the agenda" All the big names like Pentax, Kodak and Rollei have new 35mm cameras – but a new film camera is not "on the agenda" for Fujifilm

Astonishingly, despite the recent and unquenchable thirst for new 35mm cameras, a new film camera from Fujifilm is not "on the agenda", according to a company director.

It's a decision that's absolutely stunning. So many of the old names behind the best film cameras have made a comeback, with brand new 35mm cameras like the Pentax 17, the Kodak Ektar H35 and the Rollei 35AF.

