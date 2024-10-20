Fujifilm hates money, is not making a new film camera

All the big names like Pentax, Kodak and Rollei have new 35mm cameras – but a new Fujfilm film camera is not "on the agenda"
All the big names like Pentax, Kodak and Rollei have new 35mm cameras – but a new film camera is not "on the agenda" for Fujifilm
(Image credit: Paul Burrows)
Astonishingly, despite the recent and unquenchable thirst for new 35mm cameras, a new film camera from Fujifilm is not "on the agenda", according to a company director.
Indeed, such is the appetite for new film cameras that the Pentax and Rollei sold out almost instantly – and the Pentax in particular is as rare as rocking horse crap right now.
So it seemed like the most obvious decision in the world that Fujifilm – which is not only one of the OG film camera makers, but is one of the world's biggest makers of the actual film that goes in them – would join the fray.
Apparently, though, that's not going to happen.
"For now, I don't think a new film camera is on the agenda," said Franck Bernard, director of the photo division at Fujifilm France, in a recent interview with Phototrend.
It's such a peculiar decision. Fujifilm made everything from half-frame and 35mm film cameras all the way to medium format cameras – and for a company that is so hot on current trends, it felt like a complete no-brainer.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
However, when asked about the "return to film trend", Bernard suggested that it may not have the legs that people are suggesting.
"I would, however, qualify the idea of a 'return to film'. As a film manufacturer, we have access to market data and know whether this is really a large-scale phenomenon. It is true that there is a real craze for film, particularly among young people, who are looking to understand and learn.
"However, we also see its limits. We know exactly what we are offering: disposable cameras, films… There is indeed a return to film, but its importance should be put into perspective."
So there you have it, folks. The return to film may be big enough to bring Rollei back from the dead, and for Pentax to pivot its entire camera business, but from Fujifilm's perspective it's not enough to merit resurrecting its classic film cameras.
It's a shame. I would have loved to see a new ST801.
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.