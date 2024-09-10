Rollei 35AF goes on sale - but pre-orders close in two days due to high demand

You only have until September 12 to pre-order the new Rollei 35AF film camera
If you have been keeping up with the latest film camera news, we saw the launch of the brand new half-frame Pentax 17, with initial first looks at the exciting development of the new Rollei 35mm film camera. Today is that day when we get to put our month where our mouth is as the new Rollei 35AF camera goes on pre-order for $799. But we have now been told you only have until September 12 to get your order in due to the high demand!
The new Rollei 35AF is set to make a significant impact in the world of analog photography, combining the charm of a classic film camera with modern technological advancements. Built to cater to both beginners and seasoned photographers, this new 35mm film camera comes equipped with auto and manual exposure options.
One of its standout features is its autofocus system powered by LIDAR technology, which ensures perfect focus on subjects, removing the guesswork that often comes with manual film cameras.
In addition to the autofocus, the Rollei 35AF boasts an OLED display and a built-in flash, offering a seamless shooting experience. These modern touches are carefully integrated into the camera without compromising the legacy of Rollei's century-old tradition of quality craftsmanship.
The original Rollei 35, beloved by legendary photographers like Diane Arbus and Queen Elizabeth II, has now evolved into a model fit for today's photography enthusiasts, blending timeless design with cutting-edge performance.
The camera's newly enhanced 5-element glass lens promises outstanding image clarity, reflecting Rollei’s commitment to optical excellence. With a focus range from 70 cm to infinity, thanks to LIDAR autofocus, photographers no longer have to deal with the challenging manual zone focusing that made the original Rollei 35 difficult to master. Whether users prefer auto mode for simplicity or manual settings for a nostalgic touch, the Rollei 35AF offers the best of both worlds.
Pre-orders for the new Rollei 35AF are now being accepted until September 12 due to the high demand for this new film camera, with deliveries starting later this year. Orders will be fulfilled according to your order on the waitlist, so that early sign-ups will receive their cameras sooner.
