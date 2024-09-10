Rollei 35AF goes on sale - but pre-orders close in two days due to high demand

You only have until September 12 to pre-order the new Rollei 35AF film camera

Rollei 35AF
(Image credit: Rollei)

If you have been keeping up with the latest film camera news, we saw the launch of the brand new half-frame Pentax 17, with initial first looks at the exciting development of the new Rollei 35mm film camera. Today is that day when we get to put our month where our mouth is as the new Rollei 35AF camera goes on pre-order for $799. But we have now been told you only have until September 12 to get your order in due to the high demand!

(Image credit: Rollei)

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

