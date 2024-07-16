Fujifilm GFX 50S II gets a $1,000 PRICE CUT in the Amazon Prime sale

If you're considering an upgrade from full frame to medium format, now is the perfect time. The 50-megapixel Fujifilm GFX 50S II is currently at its lowest price ever for Prime Day, making it one of the greatest Amazon Prime camera deals we've seen!

You can get this fantastic 50-megapixel Fujifilm GFX 50S II for just $2,999 on Amazon, saving you a whopping $1,000.95!

Fujifilm GFX50S II|$3,999.95|now $2,999

Save $1,000.95 at Amazon The GFX 50S II got top marks from us when we reviewed it, and it's still a very tempting proposition. The advantages of a medium format sensor – and a 51.4MP sensor at that. With this amazing saving, it can now be had for a far more affordable price than ever before.

The sensor in the Fujifilm GFX 50S II measures 43.8x32.9mm, making it 1.7 times larger than a 35mm full-frame sensor. Despite this substantial core component, the camera's body is comparable in size to an average DSLR and is surprisingly lightweight. Though it may appear a bit chunky, it is quite compact for a medium format camera.

The camera boasts an impressive 51.4MP sensor capable of producing 200MB stills using the Pixel Shift Multi-Shot mode. It also features a 117-point autofocus system and an extended ISO sensitivity range of 50-102,400.

However, it lacks 4K video recording, with its video capabilities limited to Full HD 1080p at a maximum of 30fps. Even so, shooting with medium format cameras, traditionally reserved for professional photographers, offers a unique experience.