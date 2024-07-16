Fujifilm GFX 50S II gets a $1,000 PRICE CUT in the Amazon Prime sale

This awesome 50-megapixel professional workhorse is now just $2,999 in the Amazon Prime sale

If you're considering an upgrade from full frame to medium format, now is the perfect time. The 50-megapixel Fujifilm GFX 50S II is currently at its lowest price ever for Prime Day, making it one of the greatest Amazon Prime camera deals we've seen! 

You can get this fantastic 50-megapixel Fujifilm GFX 50S II for just $2,999 on Amazon, saving you a whopping $1,000.95!

Fujifilm GFX50S II|$3,999.95|now $2,999 Save $1,000.95 at Amazon

Fujifilm GFX50S II|$3,999.95|now $2,999
Save $1,000.95 at Amazon The GFX 50S II got top marks from us when we reviewed it, and it's still a very tempting proposition. The advantages of a medium format sensor – and a 51.4MP sensor at that. With this amazing saving, it can now be had for a far more affordable price than ever before.

Ecommerce Editor

