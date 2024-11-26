Everyone wants it, now you can afford it! Peak Design Travel Tripod drops $120!

It's the tripod everybody has wanted since the day it was announced – and it's just received an impressive discount in the Black Friday camera deals.
The Peak Design Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod has been slashed by nearly $120, making it a tempting £447! The super-compact, lightweight design is like no other tripod I've ever seen before, which is just one of the reasons it earned the top spot in our best travel tripods buying guide. And if the carbon fiber still looks a bit too expensive, there is a discount on the cheaper Peak Design aluminum version too!
Peak Design Travel Tripod (Carbon Fibre) | was $599.95 | now $479.96
SAVE $119.99 at B&H
when you buy a Peak Design Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod with an ergonomic ball head. With a load capacity of 9kg and measuring just 15.5 inches when folded, you won't find a more compact or sturdy tripod anywhere
💲 Great Price to performance
✅ Super lightweight
❌ Expensive compared to the aluminum version
Peak Design Travel Tripod (Aluminium) | was $379.95 | now $303.96
SAVE $75.99 at B&H
If you want a cheaper option, the aluminum version (which we also loved in our test) is also on sale.