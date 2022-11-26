Ever wanted a luxury camera? Get £1,200 off a Leica or £1,000 off a Hasselblad!

Okay, we all know that Black Friday is a great time to buy a new camera. But it's also a brilliant time to buy a used camera – and Wex has slashed the used prices of two brilliant luxury cameras in pristine condition, saving you up to £1,200 on the RRP.

Buying an SL2 brand new would usually set you back £5,720, but today you can buy a Leica SL2 for just £4,519 (in 9+ condition)! And where an X1D II costs £5,399 brand new, here you can get a Hasselblad X1D II for a mere £4,320 (9 condition)!

These are by far two of the best Black Friday camera deals around. If you've ever wanted one of the most desirable cameras on the market, you now have two chances to get one!

Leica SL2 (used) | was £4,769 |£4,519

This cameras costs £5,720 brand new – and this one really is as good as, rated 9+ mint condition. A 47.5MP full-frame powerhouse, this next-gen Leica is a force to reckon with.

Featuring a sleek and minimalist design with few controls, the Leica SL2 (review) is designed to completely immerse you in the shooting experience. The interface is a revelation; classy, elegant and so intuitive that it puts a grin on your face right away. With the future looking bright for L-mount lenses (see the L-mount lens roadmap) this 4K-capable camera is a fantastic buy for any prospective Leica owner.

Hasselblad X1D II (used) |was £4,720|£4,320

It costs £5,399 new, but you can save a fortune by getting this used body rated 9 in condition. With its 50MP medium format sensor, it delivers remarkable image quality.

The Hasselblad X1D II 50C (review) comes with a host of performance and operational improvements over its predecessor, including faster startup, a larger, higher-resolution rear screen and an improved electronic viewfinder. The image quality is quite simply superb – thanks to the glorious Hasselblad lenses and the color rendition, which for our money is the best in the industry. And plus, this camera is frankly gorgeous to look at!