DxO PhotoLab 6.1 adds support for a whopping 1,701 lens and camera pairings

DxO has released PhotoLab 6.1, a free update that includes a number of feature enhancements aimed at improving color control, its image asset management and interface.

DxO PhotoLab is one of the best photo editors on the market, offering excellent raw processing and lens corrections, powerful local adjustments, and, in the Elite edition, its unrivaled DeepPRIME XD noise reduction and detail enhancement process.

Version 6 brought a new DxO Wide Gamut working space, and the 6.1 update adds a slider to the soft proofing palette and export window that protects saturated colors. Precise color control and management are one of DxO’s specialties.

PhotoLab’s PhotoLibrary now allows color tags to be applied when browsing and culling images in full-screen mode, and keyword searching has been extended to include the full keyword hierarchy, not just the keyword ‘children’. The filtering options are now in a more logical order.

Interface-wise, the ReTouch tool introduced in version 6 has been improved to make shape outlines more visible and to preserve them if mask visibility is switched on and off.

The Canon RF 15-30mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM is one of more than a dozen new lenses now supported by DxO Optics Modules. (Image credit: Canon)

1,701 new DxO Optics Modules

PhotoLab 6.1 brings relatively minor updates, but the bigger news is that DxO has introduced no fewer than 1,701 new Optics Modules, which are generated for individual camera and lens pairings, and go further than other lens correction profiles by compensating for edge softness to give uniform detail across the frame.

DxO also claims its correction profiles don’t crop images in the way that some others do, and that it reveals up to 10% more image area to make sure you get the lens angle of view you paid for! It's particularly proud of the impact it can have on 'consumer' lenses like the new Canon RF 15-30mm which, it says, can perform like a pro lens after its corrections.

Three new cameras are supported:

● Fujifilm X-H2

● Nikon D100

● Sony FX30

There’s also support for a range of new lenses – each optimized for specific camera and lens combinations. The list includes:

● Canon RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

● Fujifilm GF 20-35mmF4 R WR

● Fujifilm XF 18-120mm F4 LM PZ WR

● Fujifilm XF 30mm F2.8 R LM WR

● HD Pentax- DA* 16-50mm F2.8 ED PLM AW

● M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400 F4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO with TC x1.4 Zuiko

● M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400 F4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO with TC x2.0 Zuiko

● Panasonic Lumix S 18mm F1.8

● Tamron 20-40mm F2.8 Di III VXD

● Tamron 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD

● Tamron 70-300mm F4.5–6.3 Di III RXD

● Tamron 150-500mm F5-6.7 Di III VC VXD

● Zeiss Milvus 15mm F2.8 ZE

● Zeiss Milvus 15mm F2.8 ZF.2

● Zeiss Milvus 18mm F2.8 ZE

● Zeiss Milvus 18mm F2.8 ZF.2

● Zeiss Milvus 135mm F2 ZE

● Zeiss Milvus 135mm F2 ZF.2

DxO's 30% Holiday Magic offer

DxO is offering a 30% discount if you buy two or more products between now and the end of December 2022. This applies to both new purchases and upgrades, and while you need to buy two products to qualify, there is no upper limit – the 30% discount will still apply.

DxO PhotoLab 6.1 is available now, and you can see the current pricing below – but remember, if you buy a second product you will quality for a 30% discount on your purchase at the checkout.