Double Lomo special as Lomography releases two limited-edition instant cameras

Lomography releases a new travel edition of its instant cameras, making it ideal for upcoming summer adventures
(Image credit: Lomography)
Lomography has launched two new limited-edition versions of its instant cameras, just in time for your summer travels.
Designed for adventure, the new Lomography "el Nil" editions have transformed the Lomo’Instant Automat and Lomo’Instant Wide cameras. Ranked among the best Lomography cameras available, the instant cameras offer a fun and exciting instant film experience, and these editions feature a new aesthetic makeover.
Named 'The Travel Edition: el Nil', the new edition introduces a new color and patterned design, adding a vintage Egyptian vista of sailboats on the Nile set in front of the backdrop of the three Pyramids.
Lomography states, "Whether traversing undulating sand dunes, passing the ancient pyramids, or resting under the shade of rustling palm trees, these cameras will inspire photographers and adventurers alike to capture their travels, experiences, and creative ideas."
Lomography creates cameras that encourage creative play and exploration, with many of its products featuring different artistic options not available on other cameras. The Lomo’Instant Automat and Lomo’Instant Wide cameras offer something a little different from each other and other instant cameras on the market.
Image 1 of 2
Sample Images
Sample Images
The Lomo’Instant Automat is an instant film camera that utilizes Fujifilm's Instax Mini film. With a focal length equivalent to 60mm and two aperture modes of f/8 and f/22, the camera is extremely versatile and ideal for various shooting scenarios from landscape to portrait. The inbuilt flash also provides an option for low-light shooting.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
The Lomo’Instant Wide is an 'extra-wide' camera that utilizes the Instax Wide film, creating a larger instant film print than the Mini. The Instant Wide has a focal length of 90mm (35mm equivalent), and like the Automat, has aperture options of f/8 and f/22. 90mm is the focal length of some of the best portrait lenses, utilizing this, the Lomo'Instant Wide is great at capturing people, and is the perfect companion to summer gatherings.
A cool feature of the Lomography Instant cameras, and currently the only way the el Nil editions are available, is part of a kit that includes multiple lens attachments, providing the user with more creative options and enhanced versatility. Close-up, Ultra-wide, Splitzer, and Remote Control Lens Caps are available for both cameras.
The Lomography Lomo’Instant Automat and Lomography Lomo’Instant Wide el Nil limited editions are only available as part of the lens kit, and are priced at $199 / £179 for the Automat and $219 / £189 for the Wide.
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.