Double Lomo special as Lomography releases two limited-edition instant cameras

By Kalum Carter
published

Lomography releases a new travel edition of its instant cameras, making it ideal for upcoming summer adventures

Lomography
(Image credit: Lomography)

Lomography has launched two new limited-edition versions of its instant cameras, just in time for your summer travels. 

Designed for adventure, the new Lomography "el Nil" editions have transformed the Lomo’Instant Automat and Lomo’Instant Wide cameras. Ranked among the best Lomography cameras available, the instant cameras offer a fun and exciting instant film experience, and these editions feature a new aesthetic makeover. 

Image 1 of 2
Lomography Instant
(Image credit: Lomography)

Sample Images

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

